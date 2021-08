Mini isn't shy when it comes to trying new things. The automaker is especially in its element when it comes to experimenting with design, as vehicles like the Urbanaut Concept show. We see evidence of this in a new multitone roof that the company offers too, but that's not the only time that a crazy concept from the British automaker has made it to production. The latest design study from Mini is more restrained but no less radical, as it's a regular Mini Cooper Electric that has been stripped down to its structure and redesigned and rebuilt with sustainability as its focus. This is the Mini STRIP.