San Diego, CA

Demons & Angels & Doves, oh my!

San Diego weekly Reader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirth is a new psychedelic band featuring members from retro rockers Astra, along with current or former members of Joy, Silver Sunshine, and Radio Moscow. The lineup includes Conor Riley (Astra, Silver Sunshine) on keyboards, vocals, acoustic guitar, and occasionally a vintage Mellotron that places their sound squarely in the progressive jazz-fusion Krautrock wheelhouse. Guitarist Brian Ellis is a one-time child actor who was still in grade school when he appeared on the Disney Channel show Inside Out with boxer and kitchen utensil salesman George Foreman. Ellis, who also releases solo records and produces electronic dance music as Brian E, played with Riley in both Astra and Psicomagia. In putting together Birth, Riley and Ellis went back to that latter band in order to recruit their rhythm section, bassist Trevor Mast (Paper Forest) and, for their first recording sessions as Birth, drummer Paul Marrone (Radio Moscow). They signed to Bad Omen Records (Wytch Hazel, Spell, Satan’s Satyrs) and just released their debut self-titled three-song EP.

