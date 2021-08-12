City Of Irving Now Accepting Board, Committee And Commission Applications

The town of Argyle and the Argyle Municipal Development District announced Monday that they are launching the Argyle Business Association. The Argyle Business Association will be a resource to support new and existing businesses located in the 76226 zip code, according to a town news release. It will host networking coffee meetings once a month and a lunch event once a quarter. The association offers the inclusion in a business directory, opportunities to meet with town leadership, social media support from the town and, most importantly, will support local businesses. No dues will be charged for membership.