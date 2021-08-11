Cancel
Purple on the Prairie

By Sheridan Wimmer Kansas Living Magazine
Junction City Daily Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLavender flavors have been gaining popularity, especially among coffee drinkers. The herb is believed to help reduce stress and anxiety, so it’s no surprise the purple petals saw an uptick in popularity with home recipes during summer 2020 – a time we all needed whatever it took to calm us. Since 2014, lavender has grown 138 percent in new products. From lavender lemonades to baked items like lavender sugar cookies, this herb from the mint family is gaining traction in edible and non-edible options.

