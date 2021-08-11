Purple on the Prairie

“The best time to plant lawn grasses is any month that has a letter R in it.” While there is a fair amount of truth in that old saying, let me take it a step further. If you want to either plant a new lawn or overseed an existing lawn to thicken it up, September is THE month to do that. Many years you will probably have to water it at least a little to get it out of the ground and well started, but it will be worth the water bill to get a lawn off to a good start.