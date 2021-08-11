Does Drinking Tea Help Prevent Covid?
There is no evidence that drinking any kind of tea – Camellia sinensis or herbal tisanes – will protect us from contracting Covid 19 or any of the variants. . .Period. Many readers have written to ask about this, and I wish I could say that it was so. But that is a step too far from proven fact. While it may seem reasonable and logical, we in the tea industry should not risk adding to misinformation and confusion during this frightening time.
