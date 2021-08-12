Cancel
Unified Development Code

City Council will hold their second reading of the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC) on the evening of August 16, 2021. If the new UDC is adopted, it will go into effect on September 1, 2021. The proposed UDC can be reviewed online at https://www.canoncity.org/DocumentCenter/View/1970/Full-Draft-UDC_City-Council-Second-Reading_20210811.

