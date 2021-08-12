Unified Development Code

(City of Rome and Floyd County joint media release):. The City of Rome, Floyd County and consultant, Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, invite the public to attend the Rome – Floyd Unified Land Development Code Update Planapalooza™ events August 20 ‐ 25. Planapalooza™ will be an opportunity for citizens to work directly with friends, family, neighbors, city staff and officials, and a team of talented planners to build a stronger future for the City of Rome and Floyd County. On the first evening of Planapalooza™ (August 20) the team will hold the Opening Presentation and Interactive Mapping Workshop at 6:00 pm. Citizens will be able to attend the Opening Presentation and participate in the Mapping Workshop in person at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk ‐ Coosa Ballroom ‐ 320 W 3rd Street SW Rome, GA or online via zoom. To register to participate online please visit UnifiedRFcode.com.
