(STANHOPE, NJ) -- Not everybody has heard of Twiddle, but that doesn't mean anything to the band's immense following. In fact, some may like it that way as it gives them that something special that not everybody else has. Based out of Vermont, like fellow jam band, Phish, Twiddle incorporates influences from a variety of music genres, including rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk. Put it all together and Twiddle becomes one of the best high energy live performance acts on the jam scene.