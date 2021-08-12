Otsego County Fair winds up with Sunday sundaes and packed rides
MORRIS — Loud screams filled the air at the entrance of the Otsego County Fair on the closing day, Sunday, Aug. 8, as thrill seeking people enjoy. The smell of fried foods, the sound of vendors hawking blooming onions, elephant ears, funnel cakes and other types of fried fair food and the invitations by the game vendors to try your hand at a shooting games and ball throwing games permeated the atmosphere.www.allotsego.com
Comments / 0