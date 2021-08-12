Cancel
Submit a White Paper to the Decadal Survey NASM Committee Announcement: Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences Research in Space 2023-2032

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Share your thoughts on key science priorities and mission ideas for the coming decade of research in space by submitting a white paper to the Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences Research in Space 2023-2032. The success of the decadal survey depends on input from a broad range of disciplines and research communities.

Editorial: Call for Papers Focused Collection of Physical Review Physics Education Research Qualitative Methods in PER: A Critical Examination

Alexis V. Knaub, Katemari Rosa, and Ramón S. Barthelemy. Physics Education Research (PER) uses various research methods classified under qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods. These approaches help researchers understand physics education phenomena and advance our efforts to produce better PER. Over time, research questions and contexts have evolved, and so have our methods. We understand it has come the time for PER scholars to examine qualitative methods in our field critically. Therefore, we urge you to contribute to the Focused Collection on Qualitative Methods in PER.
ScienceEurekAlert

Decades of research brings quantum dots to brink of widespread use

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., August 5, 2021—A new article in Science magazine gives an overview of almost three decades of research into colloidal quantum dots, assesses the technological progress for these nanometer-sized specs of semiconductor matter, and weighs the remaining challenges on the path to widespread commercialization for this promising technology with applications in everything from TVs to highly efficient sunlight collectors.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astrobotic Awarded Funding to Map Uncooperative Spacecraft in Real Time

Astrobotic wins a Phase I NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to further develop sensors that three-dimensionally map uncooperative spacecraft and planetary bodies in real time. Astrobotic’s Laser Imaging, Detection, and Ranging (LiDAR)-Inertial Navigation (ALIN) software solution uses LiDAR Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) to provide navigation and mapping...
EducationHouston Chronicle

Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills

DERRY, N.H. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Creativity and collaboration are two of the future-ready skills that are essential for students’ success in academics and the workforce. Dr. Yigal Rosen, an education researcher at Harvard University and the Project Director of creative thinking assessment at the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Science assessment research and development at the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), partnered with CoderZ’s Curriculum Development Lead, Elizabeth Bacon and CoderZ VP of Pedagogy, Hana Zimmerman Karl, to write a white paper that will lead to research and development of these two skill areas through CoderZ STEM curriculum.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Dear Colleague Letter: Special Guidelines for Submitting Collaborative Proposals under the National Science Foundation and Czech Science Foundation Collaborative Research Opportunities

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Czech Science Foundation (GACR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Research Cooperation. The MOU provides a framework to encourage collaboration between U.S. and Czech research communities and sets out the principles by which jointly supported activities might be developed. The MOU provides for an international collaboration arrangement whereby U.S. researchers may receive funding from NSF and Czech researchers may receive funding from GACR. Through a "lead agency model," NSF and GACR will allow proposers from both countries to collaborate to write a single proposal that will undergo a single review process at NSF.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Geospace Dynamics Constellation Solicitation, Proposal Due Date Extension Forthcoming

On or about August 16, 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate (SMD) expects to release an amendment to Program Element Appendix P to the Third Stand Alone Missions of Opportunity (SALMON-3) Announcement of Opportunity (AO) extending the proposal due date for the Geospace Dynamics Constellation (GDC) Investigation solicitation NNH17ZDA004O-GDC.
AstronomySpaceRef

Magnetic Patterns Hidden In Meteorites Reveal Early Solar System Dynamics

The new technique to analyze magnetic fields reveals events that occurred on the Tagish Lake meteorite. Electron microscope image (left), a magnetic flux distribution image (middle), and a color-wheel map image (right) of magnetite particles from the Tagish Lake meteorite. The red arrows and white arrows indicate the directions of the magnetization vectors and the direction of the magnetization, respectively. (Yuki Kimura, et al., The Astrophysical Journal Letters, August 11, 2021) CREDIT Yuki Kimura, et al., The Astrophysical Journal Letters, August 11, 2021.
AstronomySpaceRef

The Association for Women Geoscientists to Present the 2021 Professional Excellence Award to Dr. Jennifer L. Heldmann

Jennifer Heldmann conducting Mars analog fieldwork in the Dry Valleys of Antarctica. Credits: photo by Margarita MarinovaDr. Jennifer L. Heldmann was selected to receive the 2021 Professional Excellence Award in Government from the Association for Women Geoscientists, or AWG. This award is presented to an individual who demonstrates excellence in the following areas: breadth and depth of professional accomplishments, mentoring of other geoscience professionals, outreach and service activities, and membership in professional societies.tions regarding immunocompromised individuals. Today’s action does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA and Space Force Award Contracts for ThinSat Constellations to NearSpace Launch

NearSpace Launch Inc., innovators of ThinSats and EyeStar radios, was recently awarded contracts from both NASA and the Space Force. These contracts will further develop and scale the ThinSat Constellations for Space Weather (SW) and rapid payload testing. The NASA contract is seeking a Space Weather Constellation that integrates different payloads from leading Space Weather partners. NSL will also be delivering a scaled up ThinSat Constellation to the Space Force that will be used for rapid testing of commercial systems and will raise Technology Readiness Levels for the DOD. Both constellations are currently under Phase II SBIR contracts.
AstronomySpaceRef

Black Hole Size Revealed By Its Eating Pattern

An artist’s impression of an accretion disk rotating around an unseen supermassive black hole. The accretion process produces random fluctuations in luminosity from the disk over time, a pattern found to be related to the mass of the black hole in a new study led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers. CREDIT Graphic courtesy Mark A. Garlick/Simons Foundation.
SciencePhysics World

Bizarre phrases betray fake research papers, physics rules the roost in Peckham and Brentford FC

If you happen to come across the phrase “counterfeit consciousness” in a research paper, it just might be a fake – according to an amusing news article in Nature. In it, Holly Else explains why Guillaume Cabanac at France’s University of Toulouse and colleagues believe that fake papers are being created by running plagiarised text through translation software. This results in what the researchers describe as tortured phrases including “counterfeit consciousness” – which was apparently substituted for “artificial intelligence”.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Applied Research in Quality of Life: A Computational Literature Review

Appl Res Qual Life. 2021 Aug 9:1-26. doi: 10.1007/s11482-021-09969-9. Online ahead of print. As quality of life (QoL) is a highly interdisciplinary topic with a multitude of related research areas, it is beneficial to avail researchers of an overview of the different streams explored in the field. Furthermore, knowledge of prominent sub-domains helps researchers identify links and overlaps between QoL and their fields of interest. To meet these needs, a text-mining-based computational literature review (CLR) of the journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life (ARQOL) was conducted using a machine learning process, latent Dirichlet allocation (LDA), in combination with selection criteria for the decision on the number of topics. The outcome provides the reader with a list of the twelve most heavily discussed topics: 1) consumption & materialism, 2) character strength, 3) spirituality, religiousness & personal beliefs, 4) inequality, 5) leisure & tourism, 6) health related QoL (HRQoL) I, 7) quality of working life (QWL), 8) childhood & adolescence, 9) disparity & development, 10) disorder, 11) community issues, and 12) health related QoL (HRQoL) II. In addition, authors, titles, and publication dates are listed for the top-5-ranked papers that most typify these topics. Subsequent content summaries of these papers reveal more detailed information, such as measurement constructs and theories.
Rensselaer, NYSaratogian

RPI expert in Ecological Applications of Computer Vision joins NSF-funded Artificial Research Institute

TROY, N.Y. — An expert in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to problems in animal ecology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will join a team of researchers in a new $20 million National Science Foundation (NSF) Artificial Intelligence Research Institute announced. The Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE), one of 11 new institutes, will build next-generation cyberinfrastructure aimed at rendering AI more accessible to non-experts.
ScienceBioMed Central

Meet the SDG3 researchers: Mora Claramita

Welcome to our Meet the SDG3 researcher blog collection. We are interviewing a series of academics and practitioners working in diverse fields to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. You can find other posts in this collection here, and discover what else Springer Nature is doing to advance progress towards achieving this goal on our dedicated SDG3 hub.
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Receive $5.4M to Advance Quantum Science

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cornell researchers and their collaborators will continue to advance quantum science and technology thanks to $5.4 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Cornell is leading two of 29 research projects announced July 23 by the DOE’s Office of Science. The...
Advocacypewtrusts.org

Partnerships Between Researchers and Policymakers Help Ensure That Evidence Is Relevant and Accessible

The Pew Charitable Trusts’ evidence project and Results First initiative are both invested in helping policymakers access and use evidence regularly and effectively. Both efforts are seeking innovative ways to incorporate evidence throughout the decision-making process, from program selection and budget allocation to tracking outcomes and impact. Many public officials...
Computersquantamagazine.org

Computer Scientists Discover Limits of Major Research Algorithm

Many aspects of modern applied research rely on a crucial algorithm called gradient descent. This is a procedure generally used for finding the largest or smallest values of a particular mathematical function — a process known as optimizing the function. It can be used to calculate anything from the most profitable way to manufacture a product to the best way to assign shifts to workers.

