Apogee Semiconductor Introduces Rad-Hard Integrated Circuits for Small Satellites

 5 days ago

Apogee Semiconductor, a provider of technologies and products for space and other extreme environments, announced today their AP54RHC RadHard Logic Family has been released with Flight Units available now. The AP54RHC family products released include functions such as level-translators, majority voters, transceivers and logic gates. These functions are now available for purchase from Mouser Electronics.

