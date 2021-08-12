Apogee Semiconductor Introduces Rad-Hard Integrated Circuits for Small Satellites

Misa Ilkhechi, Co-Founder, VP of Robotics | Formic. The “too many options” paralysis applies to not only the equipment specifications (which vendor to use for the grippers/sensors? Which robot make and model?), but also the number of vendors available to scope the application. There are so many different approaches to deploying automation in a facility. Not knowing where to start or who to trust can leave you frozen. The longer you wait to deploy, the longer your facility is less productive than it could be.