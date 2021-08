THE CITY OF ASTORIA IS REPORTING POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE AMONG STAFF IN PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING. The City of Astoria is reporting that an individual associated with public safety functions at the Public Safety Building, has tested positive for COVID-19. The City Manager was notified that the last time this individual was in the Public Safety Building on August 4. Staff is working with Clatsop County Public Health Department to notify individuals who appear to have had close contact with the individual. This case is separate and unrelated to the previous positive cases in the City.