Friends of Reinstein Woods

STAATSBURG — The beautiful landscape of Mills and Norrie State Parks was once the setting of three grand Hudson River-front estates. On Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 10 a.m.; and Aug. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m., staff from Staatsburgh State Historic Site will lead “Hidden History in the Woods,” a guided hike through the woodland trails of the adjacent parks, exploring the history of the estates that were within what is now Mills and Norrie State Parks: Staatsburgh (Mills Mansion), The Point (Hoyt House) and Stonehurst. Like so many other estates in the mid-Hudson Valley, all three were connected to the powerful Livingston family. As they walk, visitors will learn about Staatsburgh’s founding as a gentleman’s farm in the 1700s, and the development of The Point and Stonehurst in the 1800s as country house estates. The hike is roughly 1 ½ miles one way. At the hike’s end, visitors can explore further on their own, or walk with the guide back to Staatsburgh. Visitors can also picnic or stroll along the Hudson River.