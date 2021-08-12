Obesity Leads to Depression via Social and Metabolic Factors

A panel of experts led by Neil Minkoff, MD, discuss health care resource utilization and economic burden associated with cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: Having been a primary care doctor and looking at this from both a hospital network point of view and from a payer lens, these tend to be complicated patients who have a tremendous amount of resource utilization. It’s difficult to say that health care research utilization should be at an average level for patients who have some combination of renal dysfunction, CHF [congestive heart failure], and metabolic dysfunction and diabetes, but they shouldn’t be uncontrolled either. The things that we would be looking at would be ED [emergency department] and hospitalization rates. I’m not sure if dialysis rates are an appropriate measure of this or if they are just another way of managing the most complex patients. I don’t know if that’s a fair outcome to be looking at. One of the other truths is that combining these things dramatically increases the risk of inappropriate hospitalizations. That doesn’t mean that the patient did not need to be hospitalized at that moment. It means it was more preventable, either with more longitudinal care or more aggressive care in the outpatient sphere. I’m not convinced. I don’t believe that we’ve done a great job on the payer side of transitioning from disease state management or control—looking at a condition, to even metabolic syndrome, which is more of the cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. There’s work to be done to remove some of those barriers. When you guys are in your clinics, do you measure hospitalization rate? When you do so, is it in aggregate, or are you just looking at hospitalizations as an outcome on a per patient level?