The best smartwatches for men, women and kids from Apple, FitBit and more

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 21 hours ago
New York Post Composite

Don’t be silly, get smart.

Smartwatches are a brilliant and simple way to start achieving your fitness goals and motivate you to get moving.

These nifty watches have become an everyday accessory, be it the wildly popular Apple Watch or the original FitBit.

Both are enabled with touchscreens to help keep you on track throughout the day. Many people have hopped on the smartwatch bandwagon early and now feel naked without their watch, others are just now wrapping their head around a watch that can track everything they do — from their steps and heart rate to their sleep patterns.

Whatever your preference, there’s a watch for you and even for your little ones to start them off on a healthy path from elementary school or younger.

Best smartwatches for adults

1. Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), $529

Best Buy

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches in the game, and here’s why.

The newest Series 6 model combines all the activity tracking of it’s elder models and the high speed cellular capabilities of the latest iPhone, making it a handsfree experience to take calls, send messages and also track your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels and more. The watch and band come in an array of colors, sold at Best Buy, including the above navy, rose gold, pink, red, silver, gold and more.

2. Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm, $213

Best Buy

For a less expensive Apple Watch with some of the highest quality specs, the SE model is for you.

This watch is about $200 less than the Series 6, but still has the GPS and fitness tracking you need from a smartwatch. The watch is water and sweat-proof, so never fear when jumping into the pool to get in some cardio. The screen is also the same size as the Series 6, with an easy-to-read display showing you your cycling directions, sleep tracking, music and podcasts and more.

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $170, original price: $229

Amazon

This isn’t your mother’s Fitbit.

Taking a huge step forward from the original model, this Fitbit is as high-tech as it gets, complete with Bluetooth to easily sync with Alexa and other voice assistants. This new model comes with the most advances 24/7 heart tracking with PurePulse 2.0, as well as sleep tracking, blood oxygen measuring and more. Sold on Amazon, the watch comes in the above black color as well as in navy, light pink and light purple.

4. Fitbit Luxe, $100, original price: $130

Best Buy

For a slimmer fit and a stylish design, check out the Fitbit Luxe.

Sold at Best Buy, the smaller model looks like the original skinny smartwatch, but still has an impressive AMOLED color display screen and easy-to-use display. Even though the watch itself is small, the little battery can go up to five whole days without a charge, making this a great choice for those who want to track sleep, activity and exercise all day and all night long. The slim smartwatch comes in three colors, including the pictured white, an orchid pink and a solid black model.

5. Kenneth Cole Wellness Watch, $95

Kenneth Cole

Who said Kenneth Cole was only about fashion.

Not that this smartwatch isn’t stunning, as you can pair this with a work outfit or when working out for 24/7 health monitoring. The watch comes in under the $100 mark, making it an affordable must-have for health tracking, recording sleep patterns, steps, heart rate and more features that compete with the most high-tech of watches. The watch and strap come in a versatile black, with customizable watch faces depending on your activity.

6. Wyze Activity Fitness Tracker Watch, $33

Amazon

Possibly one of the most affordable smartwatches, the Wyze is one to watch.

The smartwatch is sold on Amazon and can easily track your fitness levels when paired with any smartphone, iOS or Android. The watch is waterproof as well as Bluetooth enabled, syncing up with Alexa to help you out hands-free. The best part is that the watch can track your heart rate for up to 10 whole days on one charge, giving you a great overview of your health without needing to take it off for days at a time.

7. Withings Steel HR Smartwatch, $180

Withings

Embrace the classic look of a streamlined watch while also tracking your health with Withings.

The Steel HR model is one of the best in their lineup, giving you an impressive 25-day battery life and continuous tracking of your heart rate, sleep and activity level. The watch pairs with your smartphone to give you in-depth reporting of all of the above, while looking like a sleek fashion watch on the outside. The band comes in an array of colors to choose from as well as the option to choose the face color, case and screen size.

8. Samsung Electronics Galaxy Watch 4 40mm, $210, original price: $250

Amazon

Android lovers, rejoice. The Samsung watch is a highly requested one, now ranked as an “Amazon Choice” product online.

The time is ticking to get one, too, as the watch is now on sale for a limited time. It comes in black, silver and a stunning rose gold, measuring 44mm for the perfect fit. The circular screen is also a nice touch as opposed to the square Apple version, mimicking a real watch.

Best smartwatches for kids

1. Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids, $68, original price: $79

Amazon

Keep track of your kid’s activity levels, even when keeping track of them at all is a challenge.

This adorable and kid-friendly Fitbit is great to not only keep your kids motivated to get in their 30 minutes of activity per day, but also make sure they are sleeping well and overall healthy. The watch also comes with some pretty fun features, such as badges to collect when achieving goals and the option to compete with the whole family with fitness challenges for all Fitbit family members. The watch comes in bright colors, like the purple and green watch above as well as a black and red combo and a yellow Minions special edition watch.

2. Garmin vívofit jr. 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, $70

Best Buy

If your kid loves Spiderman, Disney Princesses, Star Wars and playing all day, these watches are for them.

The pop-culture inspired watches from Garmin are not only adorable, but do a great job tracking your kiddos activity, sleep and even chores. No more nagging for you, as the watch can be programmed with reminders and alerts to let your child know that they need to brush their teeth, practice their instrument or sport and get off screens for outdoor time without you having to remind them.

3. VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch, $37, original price: $71

Walmart

This kid-friendly watch is more than just a time-keeper.

Let your kid’s explore photography and videography too, with this option sold at Walmart. The watch comes in purple and blue, and is equipped with two cameras to allow them to take photos and videos and add fun filters to both. The watch also has a motion sensor to track activity and steps, keeping them active and creative.

4. Minecraft Touchscreen Interactive Smart Watch , $31, original price: $35

Amazon

If your kiddo loves Minecraft, this is the watch for them.

The Minecraft video game inspired watch is great for kids, as it comes with just enough features to be fun without giving them a full-fledged cellular device. The watch has a time display, alarm clock, pedometer and a camera, and it is easily charged via a USB cable.

5. LiveGo 4G Kids Smart Watch, $84, original price: $130

Amazon

Time is ticking to get this smartwatch for an unbeatable price.

The LiveGo 4G Smart Watch is a great choice for any kid on the go. Not only is it durable, but it’s waterproof, too, and won’t need to be replaced when they forget to take it off before bath time, by accident. The watch is enabled with two-way communication with parents, using a phone call, video call and a group chat feature that can be preset by the adult.

