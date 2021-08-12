Cancel
Economy

Featured Keynote: Wading Through the Perfect Storm - Delivering Performance Excellence in a Digital Era

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 5 days ago

Featured Keynote: Wading Through the Perfect Storm - Delivering Performance Excellence in a Digital Era. Walter Pesenti, Global Operational Excellence Manager, INEOS. The presentation will cover the market context and business case for digital technology in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors and will illustrate success factors, challenges, and routes to optimize and incorporate digital technology into businesses. How does the journey look for them? What we can learn from the leaders? How we can close the gap faster? And provide innovative solutions for tomorrow that will help address industry challenges and create value in the future. ​​​​​Mr. Pesenti will also discuss digital experiences from a “Good” and “Not So Good” implementation and attempt to answer these questions.

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

#The Perfect Storm#Digital Era#Ineos#Irpc Operations#Irpc Operations#Archive
