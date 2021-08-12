"No Contact" Services Still Offered at Libraries

The Grand Prairie Libraries offer online and safe "No Contact" options in library services.

No Contact Check-Outs:

Books, DVDs and audiobooks are still available through No-Contact Check-outs. Library users may place holds on books and DVDs, and pick them up later while maintaining social distancing. Pick up is available at any library location during normal hours. Use our library webpage to place holds on the books, DVDs or playaway audiobooks you'd like to check out, or phone us. When you place your hold, indicate the branch you'd like to pick your items up at.

Wait until you are notified by text or email that your items are ready. We aim for pickup by the next business day (transfering items between branches may require an extra day). If you are unsure if we have your correct e-mail or phone number, please e-mail gplibrary@gptx.org to let us know.

When you get here, call to let us know you're arrived. A library staffer will bring your bagged items to a outdoor holding spot - not your car.

Main Library: 972-237-5700

Warmack Library: 972-237-5770

Shotwell Library: 972-237-7540

Items may be returned through bookdrops located at all libraries, or inside the libraries.

Library Hours

Main and Warmack Libraries:

11 am to 8 pm, Monday-Thursday

11 am to 6 pm on Friday

11 am to 5 pm on Saturday

Shotwell Library:

9 am to 7 pm, Monday-Thursday

9 am to 6 pm, Friday

The Library Personal Shopper

Don't know what you'd like to read? Library staff are glad to choose some books, DVDs or audiobooks for you. Just fill out our Library Personal Shopper form with your preferences, and we'll select some items for you, and notify you when they're ready for pick up with No-Contact Check-Outs. Tell us your favorite genres and authors, and even those authors you can't stand! We can even select Young Adult, picture books or kids' fiction. Discover new titles and authors through this free service.

No Contact Print-outs

Run out of ink at home? Don’t have a printer but need to print something? Send your job to ncp@gptx.org and library staff can print it for you! Be sure to attach your document, let us know color or black-and-white, and tell us which library you'd like to pick up at. You will be notified when you job is ready.

You may pay for and pick up your prints inside at the front desk, or call us to let us know you're outside. Wait in your car while staff leaves your items outside with your name on it. Fees will be added to your library card or pay online here. Fees are .10 a page for black and white, .25 a page for color.

Online Faxing

Send a fax online at FaxScan, even from a smartphone. Charges apply.

The Lake Parks Book Locker

In addition, the Lake Parks Book Locker is now back in service. When placing holds, indicate the Book Locker as your destination. Located at the corner of Lynne Creek and Lake Ridge, the Book Locker is available for the pick-up and return of library items 24/7. Remember to take your library card, as you will need it to access your items.