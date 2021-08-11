Martinsville varsity and JV football teams quarantined after multiple COVID-19 cases
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville High School JV and varsity football teams are under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was reported within the team. Unvaccinated team members began a 10-day quarantine on Monday. Since then, multiple cases within the team have been confirmed. Classes at Martinsville High School started Wednesday, so this did not impact the general school population.www.wthr.com
