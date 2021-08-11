Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, IN

Martinsville varsity and JV football teams quarantined after multiple COVID-19 cases

WTHR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville High School JV and varsity football teams are under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was reported within the team. Unvaccinated team members began a 10-day quarantine on Monday. Since then, multiple cases within the team have been confirmed. Classes at Martinsville High School started Wednesday, so this did not impact the general school population.

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Health
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#Quarantine#Covid 19#Jv#American Football#Martinsville High School#Bedford North Lawrence#Richnye13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy