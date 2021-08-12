Cancel
A 500-meter asteroid will pass close to Earth in 2135

Cover picture for the articleIn just over a century, the asteroid Bennu will pass very close to Earth. In fact, the information was reported by the US space agency. As detailed by NASA this Wednesday, August 11, the distance that will separate the asteroid from the Earth will be only half the distance between our planet and the Moon. It was an opportunity for the US agency to make new disclosures about spatial data.

