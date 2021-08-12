Apple and Google’s monopoly on apps threatened by a bill
In the latest sign of growing political will to undo the dominance of big tech companies over small developers on Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to regulate Google and Apple app stores. In all respects, if enacted, the bill could fundamentally change the way smartphone apps work by forcing companies with large app stores, such as Apple and Google, to allow people to download apps outside of stores and give users the option to install alternative app stores. .www.unlvrebelyell.com
