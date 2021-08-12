Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Apple and Google’s monopoly on apps threatened by a bill

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest sign of growing political will to undo the dominance of big tech companies over small developers on Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to regulate Google and Apple app stores. In all respects, if enacted, the bill could fundamentally change the way smartphone apps work by forcing companies with large app stores, such as Apple and Google, to allow people to download apps outside of stores and give users the option to install alternative app stores. .

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephones#Smartphone#Chamber Of Progress#American#App Store#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

New bipartisan Senate bill takes aim at Apple and Google’s app store dominance

CNN Business — A new Senate bill targeting US app stores seeks to rein in the power of tech giants such as Apple and Google by banning restrictions on app developers. The proposed bipartisan legislation by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar and Marsha Blackburn would outlaw certain contractual obligations that app developers say they are forced to accept from major app stores in order to reach consumers.
InternetPosted by
Variety

Inside the War on Apple and Google App Stores

Match Group, the online dating company that recently spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC, generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year. Its biggest single expense? The 30% app store “tax” charged by Apple for purchases in Match’s apps, which include Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — fees the company claims are on an annual run rate of $500 million. Starting in September, Google also will force Match to pay the same commission rate on apps distributed via the Google Play store. The two tech giants have a stranglehold on the app economy, according to Jared Sine, Match Group’s chief business affairs and legal...
TechnologyWired

Apple and Google Are Gearing Up to Fight a New App Store Bill

Apple and Google seem to be worried about legislation that would force iOS and Android to be more open to third-party app stores and sideloaded apps. US senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) introduced their Open App Markets Act Wednesday. Shortly after the senators announced the bill, a group funded by Apple and Google sent a statement to media claiming that the proposed law "is a finger in the eye of anyone who bought an iPhone or Android because the phones and their app stores are safe, reliable, and easy to use."
Congress & Courtsmobileworldlive.com

US senators target Apple, Google with app market move

A trio of US Senators set out proposed legislation designed to boost competition in the mobile app market, and challenge the apparent dominant position of Apple and Google. The cross-party US Open Apps Market Act document was introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar. It is also backed by FCC commissioner Brendan Carr alongside a number of technology sector organisations and consumer interest groups.
U.S. Politicswccftech.com

New U.S. Bill Would Require Companies Like Apple, Google to Give up App Store Power; Open up Sideloading, More

A new bipartisan antitrust bill was introduced today by senators Richard Blumenthal, Marsha Blackburn, and Amy Klobuchar, and it targets Apple and Google, along with the power they wield on their app stores. If the bill passes, then Apple and Google would have to support third-party payments options and other changes, which have been discussed at length here.
Congress & Courtswvlt.tv

Senators introduce legislation targeting Apple and Google app stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has teamed up with Connecticut and Minnesota Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar to introduce legislation targeting the Apple and Google mobile app stores. The legislation comes after Fortnite maker Epic Games sued the two companies after getting their app removed from...
TechnologyPhandroid

Apple and Google’s app stores could soon be facing a reckoning

Imagine renting a shop lot inside of a mall. You would need to pay rent to be there, which is kind of how Apple and Google see themselves – landlords of an app store, and the 30% cut that they get from developers would essentially be the “rent” that they are paying to be there.
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

A new Senate bill would overhaul Google and Apple’s app stores

A bipartisan group of three senators unveiled a bill Wednesday that would force Google and Apple to let mobile apps communicate with users about fees and would protect sideloading. The measure — from Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar and Republican Marsha Blackburn — marks a major federal effort...
Congress & CourtsThe Verge

Senators target Apple’s App Store exclusivity in new bill

There’s a new bill introduced in the Senate Wednesday targeting the power dominant tech firms like Apple and Google have over the app store market. The bipartisan “Open App Markets Act,” introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) would ban app stores from forcing developers to use the store’s payment systems. It would also bar companies from punishing developers that offer lower prices on a separate app store or through their own payment systems, along the lines of Apple’s public dispute with Epic Games. Notably, the bill would also make it unlawful for companies like Apple to use non-public data from their stores to build competing products against companies using their service.
Internetcdcgamingreports.com

Google, Apple and Facebook object to ‘Frankenstein’ case over casino apps

In lawsuits over casino-style apps brought separately against Google, Apple and Facebook, plaintiffs lawyers took a gamble: They wanted to consolidate the dozens of cases and appoint themselves as the leadership team. All three tech companies have agreed to parts of the plan but also objected to such a “Frankenstein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy