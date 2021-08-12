NASCAR Cup Series Racing on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

For the first time ever the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Counting this weekend’s race there are three races left in the 2021 regular season. That means many drivers are getting more desperate to find a way to make the post season. The 13 drivers that have won this season have clinched their post-season spots. That is because there are only three spots remaining in the 16-driver Playoff field not filled by a driver with at least one win. There is not a way those winning drivers can be edged out.