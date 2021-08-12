Cancel
Economy

Asia Pacific’s Construction Pipeline, Excluding China, Experiences Slight Decline in Q2’21

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, NH – August 12, 2021 – According to the recent Asia Pacific, excluding China, Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), the region’s total construction pipeline dropped to 1,701 projects/364,487 rooms, down 11% by projects and 10% by rooms, year-over-year (YOY). At the end of the second quarter, the region has 852 projects with 195,940 rooms under construction. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months stand at 390 projects/73,447 rooms and projects in the early planning stage stand at 459 projects/95,100 rooms.

