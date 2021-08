Letitia Wright has love on her mind. She’s recently come to the realisation that it’s OK to want to settle down and hold out for the real thing. “I think it’s a pure and beautiful thing to be like, ‘I’m gonna wait for love. I’m gonna wait and save myself for the right person,’” she smiles. “You don’t have to go through…” Dating apps? I ask. Wright laughs. “Listen, I’m not really familiar with the Hinge world but I have friends on it, and I have huge respect for people that have the capacity to do it.” But the dating...