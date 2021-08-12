Cancel
Celebrities

James Gunn gifted Love Island water bottle by Margot Robbie

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn was gifted a 'Love Island' water bottle on the set of 'The Suicide Squad' by Margot Robbie to celebrate the pair's love of the British dating show. Margot - who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Comics blockbuster - got 55-year-old Gunn hooked on the reality series, which sees babes and hunks placed in a villa in the sun to try and find romance, and he was thrilled to receive his very own personalised 'Love Island' drinks container from her.

Margot Robbie
James Gunn
#Love Island#Islanders#Water Bottle#The Suicide Squad#British#Australian
Entertainment
Pizza
Twitter
Celebrities
