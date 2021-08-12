Cancel
Furious that LeVar Burton isn't the new 'Jeopardy!' host? You're not alone

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a monthslong search to replace the late Alex Trebek.Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show and has long openly campaigned to become the new face of the ABC program — met this week's big news with outrage and disappointment on social media.

