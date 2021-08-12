Cancel
Cache County, UT

New county attorney sworn into office on Wednesday – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCACHE COUNTY – John Luthy was sworn in as the new Cache County Attorney in a noontime ceremony Wednesday officiated by Judge Brian D. Cannell of the 1st District Court. Luthy was the near-unanimous choice of Cache County council members on Tuesday to fill out the unexpired term of former county attorney James Swink, stepping up to the new post from his previous position of chief deputy attorney in the county’s Civil Division.

