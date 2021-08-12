Howard County Will Require Masks in Government Buildings

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced today that masks will be required in all County buildings beginning Saturday, August 14, 2021. All employees and the public are required to wear masks upon entry and throughout common areas, including elevators, stairwells, and/or meetings with other employees or visitors. Howard County currently has a positivity rate of 2.28%, the lowest in the state, and a 7-day average daily case rate of 8.9 per 100,000 residents. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” levell.