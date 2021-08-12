Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Howard County Will Require Masks in Government Buildings

howardcountymd.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced today that masks will be required in all County buildings beginning Saturday, August 14, 2021. All employees and the public are required to wear masks upon entry and throughout common areas, including elevators, stairwells, and/or meetings with other employees or visitors. Howard County currently has a positivity rate of 2.28%, the lowest in the state, and a 7-day average daily case rate of 8.9 per 100,000 residents. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” levell.

www.howardcountymd.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Government Buildings#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy