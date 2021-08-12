Roswell Dental Care now offers facial injectables
Many people have been vaccinated, and the COVID-19 Pandemic guidelines of wearing a face mask have relaxed. However, since our upper face was all anyone could use to display emotion, there is a rise in the request for neurotoxin (Botox®, Xeomin®, etc.) and facial fillers to enhance facial appearance. Roswell Dental Care offers these procedures to our patients to enhance facial cosmetics, reduce migraines, and to stop clenching or grinding of teeth.www.appenmedia.com
Comments / 0