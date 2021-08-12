Cancel
Mission, TX

Sharyland ISD will offer healthy meals to all students at no cost

By Editor
progresstimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharyland ISD announced its policy today that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

