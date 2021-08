I walked down to the dock; but nobody was there — so I used the gangway to board the boat. A few minutes later, I was asked by an employee of the operator of the boat to disembark, as they were not ready yet for passengers to board. Moments after that, the boarding process began. Two guides, four researchers, and approximately a dozen passengers boarded the boat — which can accommodate up to 90 people — and the time of departure at 7:30 in the evening occurred soon after.