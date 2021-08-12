People on the Move
Dana has been with the Tampa Bay practice for over 20 years and is currently an MHM shareholder. She serves clients in several industries, including domestic publicly traded companies where she advises on reporting requirements for defined contribution and defined benefit plans. She serves on the Accounting Circle Board of Directors at the University of South Florida and is a graduate of the Tampa Connection, 2009. Dana also is a Tampa Bay Business Journal BizWomen Mentoring Monday mentor.www.bizjournals.com
