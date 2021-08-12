Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleDana has been with the Tampa Bay practice for over 20 years and is currently an MHM shareholder. She serves clients in several industries, including domestic publicly traded companies where she advises on reporting requirements for defined contribution and defined benefit plans. She serves on the Accounting Circle Board of Directors at the University of South Florida and is a graduate of the Tampa Connection, 2009. Dana also is a Tampa Bay Business Journal BizWomen Mentoring Monday mentor.

Meet Joshua Candamo, a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree

Joshua Candamo is the CIO of Ensurem and a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree. Please join us for Tampa Bay Business Journal's CIO of the Year Awards Luncheon where we celebrate and recognize IT executives and emerging leaders in information technology in Tampa Bay.
John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Cerrone Builders wants to construct a marijuana growing and production plant in Saratoga County

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a $4 million marijuana growing and production plant on a 43-acre property along Route 9 in Moreau. The third-generation home builder is seeking permission from the town to construct a single-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 1588-1590 Route 9, just south of Toadflax Nursery and across the road from Cerrone's corporate offices.
Wyndham Capital Mortgage names leader to launch retail division amid continued growth

Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a local financial-technology company, is making plans to launch a retail division. Leading the launch is Karen Mayfield, a former Citi executive who joined Wyndham on July 19. Mayfield has been in the mortgage industry for about 20 years, building new and rebuilding existing retail workforces. This is her first role at an independent mortgage company. She is working to form a long-term plan to drive more scalability at the firm.
Menstrual product startup raises another $2M in seed extension

A women-owned maker of organic tampons and pads startup has extended its seed round to raise an additional $2 million. The MassMutual Catalyst Fund and Boston-based The Impact Seat's women-run investment teams led the investment in TOP, The Organic Project, a startup based in Duxbury. Additional investors included Maine Angels, Dirigo Angel Fund, Warfield Capital and nine others.
Denver Business Journal names new managing editor

The Denver Business Journal has named Alicia Cohn managing editor. Cohn steps in to fill an open position created when DBJ's previous managing editor, Kourtney Geers, was promoted to editor in chief in May. "I am thrilled to welcome Alicia to Denver Business Journal's hardworking and award-winning team," Geers said....
Jamey Sepulveda

Jamey Sepulveda focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face. This has continued to inspire her as she leverages that knowledge to “provide efficient solutions and foster strong client relationships.” She is adept at QuickBooks and enjoys helping clients understand how they can best use the software for their business.
Vince Rivers

After having been a member of the board since 2005, Vince Rivers became The Immigrant Learning Center’s (The ILC's) first executive director in July 2021. He oversees The ILC’s day-to-day operations, financial planning and strategic vision. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management at J O Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management.
Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
United VP joins Alaska Airlines as head of maintenance and engineering

Donald Wright, formerly vice president of maintenance operations at United Airlines, will lead a team of 1,346 employees as vice president of maintenance and engineering at Alaska Airlines effective Aug. 23. Wright will oversee safety, compliance and operational performance for the company’s mainline fleet, the SeaTac-based airline said in a...
William Faubion

Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at 1st National Bank of Scotia. William Faubion has been appointed senior vice president and commercial loan officer at 1st National Bank of Scotia. He will play an integral role in cultivating new business, and serving the bank’s existing commercial customers. He brings 41 years of commercial lending, cash management and wealth management experience to the bank. In addition to his business commitments, the Scotia resident serves as a board member and past chair for Hometown Health Centers and board treasurer for MiSci.
Hannah Jacobs

Hannah Jacobs joins Bulfinch’s growing team as an Investment Analyst. Hannah will work closely with Bulfinch’s Investment Team in support of the firm’s vision of acquiring and developing premier life science, medical and industrial properties in Boston’s core markets. Hannah is a recent graduate of Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management where she received a B.S. in Management. Prior to Bulfinch, Jacobs served as an Accounting Analyst at BC.
Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Why this Durham firm went to Australia for latest acquisition

An expanding contract research laboratory in Durham went around the world to find its latest acquisition – a move designed to take advantage of tax incentives as it grows. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty. |. |. |. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of...
14 essential elements of excellent service every business should adopt

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Developing the best possible customer service is an essential step for every business to take, and being specific about how you want to serve your clients or customers can lead to a better plan of action. In today’s global market, having a people-centric culture is essential for success — your patrons simply have too many other options to stick around if you aren’t providing the experience they’re looking for.
Five things you need to know today, and how to sleep better at night

Good morning, Boston. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day, plus cranberries, casinos, cannabis, jobs fairs, what you're employees may be doing with all that flexibility, and another cute animal. Patients returned. Insurers took the hit. The state's two largest health insurance...

