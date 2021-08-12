Brooke Butler Wagner
Brooke Butler Wagner is the Executive Director of the Mark L. Butler Foundation. The Foundation focuses on underserved youth and provides resources and opportunities to kids in need. She also serves as past president of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, president of the Parent-Teacher Organization at her children’s school, and co-chairs Warm the Children which buys winter clothing for children in the Cumberland and Perry County area. Brooke is also an owner of Playa Bowls in Carlisle, PA.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0