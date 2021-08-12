Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Brooke Butler Wagner

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Butler Wagner is the Executive Director of the Mark L. Butler Foundation. The Foundation focuses on underserved youth and provides resources and opportunities to kids in need. She also serves as past president of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club, president of the Parent-Teacher Organization at her children’s school, and co-chairs Warm the Children which buys winter clothing for children in the Cumberland and Perry County area. Brooke is also an owner of Playa Bowls in Carlisle, PA.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Carlisle Kiwanis Club#Warm The Children#Playa Bowls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Societybizjournals

Lisa Butler, LCMFT, LCAC

Director, Cana Counseling at Catholic Charities -- Diocese of Wichita. Lisa Butler has been promoted to director of Cana Counseling, effective Aug. 2. While she will continue to see clients in her new role, she will balance those sessions with leadership and administrative duties to shepherd Cana's growth and success. She has more than 12 years of experience as a therapist in both private practice and community health. She joined the staff at Cana in 2017, and is dually licensed in Kansas. Cana provides counseling for individuals, couples, families and groups.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Melony Butler

Melony Butler has been named Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Cleveland (DFSC). Melony joined DFSC in 2000 as Office Manager and became the Executive Director in 2011. Melony’s leadership and commitment is unmatched and has been instrumental in developing community and corporate partnerships throughout Northeast Ohio. As a result, Dress for Success Cleveland now offers a full continuum of services to meet the critical needs of a diverse demographic of women.
Southport, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Richard P. Butler

Richard Prescott Butler, 96, of Southport passed away very peacefully at his special Homestead in Southport on July 29, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Freeman P. Butler and Bertha M. Butler. His twin brother, Robert, often called his wombmate, had arrived 15 minutes earlier.
Sioux Falls, SDnwestiowa.com

Wagner: Kids need summertime

Sioux Falls public schools, when I was growing up, always closed for summer the Friday before Memorial Day. That gave the grade school students a full three months to sleep in, play ball, take swimming lessons, go to camp and read books, often under the covers by flashlight, and read under the covers late into the night until classes started again the day after Labor Day.
Buffalo County, WIWEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Carrot and Squash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Most of us need more fruits and vegetables in our daily lives... and if you adopt one or both of these cats you’ll be one step closer to following doctor’s orders... sort of. Carrot and Squash are littermates available for adoption through the Buffalo County...
Dunn County, WIWEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Cortland

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: ADOPTION PENDING. If you’re itching for fall, this adoptable kitten is sure to have you craving apple cider. Cortland and her five litter mates were found at an apple orchard. They were taken in by Moses Ark Rescue when they were just four weeks old.
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Butler School District Is Hiring

The Butler Area School District is looking for job seekers passionate about working with kids. The district is in need of transportation and food service workers in particular. The district’s busing contractor Valley Lines is short on drivers and bus monitors. This could result in longer routes with buses that...
Family Relationshipsgivesendgo.com

Wagner Family

Recently Jason fell from a ladder shattering both ankles. After three successful surgeries, he now prepares for a very long road to recovery. For the next six weeks, Jason will remain off of his feet to allow both ankles to heal. After this initial six week period, he will continue the slow process of rehab to regain strength in both legs. Doctors advise that he remain off work for the next twelve months to allow for a full and complete recovery in both ankles.
Columbiana, OHMorning Journal

Siblings’ artwork on display at Butler

Kristen and Kevin Llewellyn have paintings on display at The Butler Institute of American Art’s 85th National Midyear Show. This annual juried show exhibits the artwork of adult artists from throughout the fifty United States and its territories. The exhibition includes accepted works in all two dimensional media, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, drawings, prints, photographs and digital. The juror for this year’s exhibition selection was contemporary New York artist Paul Ching-Bor.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Our responsibility in taking care of nature

His words — “nature is brutal” — have been ringing in my head for the last week now, and in the voice of the gentleman at the North Carolina Aquarium who spoke them with such certainty. My most recent revival took Dana and me to the wonderful Victory Baptist Church...
Rome, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Wagner Farms in Rome introduces new accessible wagons

Wagner Farms in Rome is known for it's picturesque sunflower field, and now for it's extensive accessibility. The farm's owners have introduced a new wagon to the lineup, offering a new way to get around and enjoy the fun, regardless of ability and mobility. It's the second of it's kind...
SocietyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Mariel Addis: The slacker

Sometimes I feel like a total slacker. I know that I’m not, but when I measure myself against a handful of my transgender role models, I kind of feel like a loser. Don’t worry, my pride is more-or-less intact, and I don’t think any therapy is necessary, but when I measure my contributions to “transgender-dom,” I just always feel this need to push myself to do more for the cause.
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

The Butlers did it!

Photo by Nicole W. Little It’s been a long time in the making, but the Mariposa County Fair is just around the corner. That means local youth are working hard and getting their animals ready for the show. In this photo, the Butler family is shown with their livestock at the ranch in Catheys Valley. On the left is 4-H member Laten Butler, in the middle is Cali Butler and on the right is Fallon Butler. Cali is a 2021 graduate of Mariposa County High School who is now enrolled at Feather River College in Plumas County. Fallon is a sophomore at MCHS and a member of the FFA program. Laten is in eighth grade at Mariposa Elementary School. Look for our special edition featuring the Mariposa County Fair coming in the Aug. 26 edition.
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Butler School District Is Hiring

The Butler Area School District is looking for job seekers passionate about working with kids. The district is in need of transportation and food service workers in particular. The district’s busing contractor Valley Lines is short on drivers and bus monitors. This could result in longer routes with buses that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy