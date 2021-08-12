Brooke Butler Wagner

Photo by Nicole W. Little It’s been a long time in the making, but the Mariposa County Fair is just around the corner. That means local youth are working hard and getting their animals ready for the show. In this photo, the Butler family is shown with their livestock at the ranch in Catheys Valley. On the left is 4-H member Laten Butler, in the middle is Cali Butler and on the right is Fallon Butler. Cali is a 2021 graduate of Mariposa County High School who is now enrolled at Feather River College in Plumas County. Fallon is a sophomore at MCHS and a member of the FFA program. Laten is in eighth grade at Mariposa Elementary School. Look for our special edition featuring the Mariposa County Fair coming in the Aug. 26 edition.