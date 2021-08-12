Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Jaeger has joined Sterling Seacrest Pritchard as a Client Advisor. A Tampa native, Jaeger is based in the company’s Tampa office and will concentrate on employee benefits. Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation's top 100 risk management and commercial insurance brokerages, Jaeger worked with the Principal Financial Group focusing on the Tampa market. He graduated from Florida State University and lives in the Tampa area.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Businessbizjournals

Leadership shifts at longtime Philadelphia ad agency as co-founder sells ownership shares

Leadership is shifting at Philadelphia advertising agency LevLane, the creative force behind popular campaigns like Center City District’s winter #takeoutphilly initiative that encouraged ordering to-go food from restaurants in the depths of the pandemic. The firm’s co-founder Bruce Lev has purchased the ownership shares of fellow co-founder David Lane, making...
Businessbizjournals

After years of bootstrapping, Biller Genie secures $3.5M seed round

Biller Genie, a cloud-based e-invoicing platform for businesses, will scale its operations and accelerate the distribution of new products after closing a $3.5 million seed financing round. The startup's investors include Henry Helgeson, founder and CEO of Boston-based financial tech firm Cayan; Harish Nataraj, managing director at York Capital Management;...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas energy tech companies showcased at OTC Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day

Texas companies, including startups in the Bayou City, took home top honors from the Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at the Offshore Technology Conference. Fourteen companies operating in the energy technology space pitched at the Rice Alliance event Aug. 16, including four companies with presences in the Houston region. The pitch competition took place alongside OTC, which is being held at Houston's NRG Park this week.
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Businessbizjournals

Independent Health shuts down another subsidiary company

For the second time in a year, Independent Health has shut down a for-profit subsidiary business. The Amherst-based health plan, the second largest commercial insurer in the region, on June 30 closed DxID LLC, a subsidiary established in 2011 to help companies manage Medicare Advantage plans for their employee members.
Economybizjournals

Meet Joshua Candamo, a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree

Joshua Candamo is the CIO of Ensurem and a 2021 CIO of the Year honoree. Please join us for Tampa Bay Business Journal's CIO of the Year Awards Luncheon where we celebrate and recognize IT executives and emerging leaders in information technology in Tampa Bay.
Businessbizjournals

Stephen Willett

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Businessbizjournals

Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Businessbizjournals

Former Googler's adtech startup Moloco raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation

Moloco Inc., an advertising and marketing startup led by a former Googler, boosted its valuation to $1.5 billion after raising $150 million in its second funding round this year. The eight-year-old Redwood City business first became a unicorn in April after raising a $20 million growth round led by South...
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.
Plant City, FLmyq105.com

Why Plant City Walmart Was Temporarily Shut Down

If you tried to go to the Walmart Plant City located at 2602 James L. Redman Parkway over the weekend and couldn’t get in, here’s why. They had to “allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.” It reopened yesterday. The press release from Walmart stated:...
Economytop1000funds.com

CFA’s DEI code could be revolutionary

The CFA Institute’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Code could result in a fundamental review of practices in some asset owners and managers according to Sarah Maynard, global head of external inclusion and diversity strategies and programs at the institute. “There are just so many repeat mistakes we see that can...
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Redfin report shows bidding wars are easing up in Seattle area

A Redfin report published Monday found 59.5% of home offers in the Seattle area faced a bidding war in July, down from 71.8% in June. The significant drop in Seattle-area bidding wars is good news for homebuyers, many of whom have felt the pressure from increased buying competition due to low interest rates and increased freedom to move during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Businessbizjournals

Rafael Garcia

Silver Eagle Beverages is proud to announce the addition of Rafael Garcia as Director of National Accounts. Garcia, an innovative sales leader with more than 20 years of international and domestic experience in the beverage services industry, will lead the National Accounts team. He has a passion for training and leveraging technology to build strong relationships with his team and accounts. Garcia will oversee the retail sales team and will work closely with the marketing and brand teams.
Travelbizjournals

Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Businessbizjournals

Gillette parent P&G poised to overtake world's largest advertiser

Procter & Gamble, the parent company of Boston–based razor maker Gillette, is set to topple the world's largest advertiser, according to an analysis by industry publication Advertising Age. According to an Ad Age analysis of P&G's (NYSE: PG) ad spending for its fiscal year that just ended June 30, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy