People on the Move
Brad Jaeger has joined Sterling Seacrest Pritchard as a Client Advisor. A Tampa native, Jaeger is based in the company’s Tampa office and will concentrate on employee benefits. Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation's top 100 risk management and commercial insurance brokerages, Jaeger worked with the Principal Financial Group focusing on the Tampa market. He graduated from Florida State University and lives in the Tampa area.www.bizjournals.com
