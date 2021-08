The number of school districts with alarming rates of COVID-19 is on the rise, the Arkansas Center for Health improvement reports. One hundred eighty-two Arkansas school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 140 a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. The information is based on Arkansas Department of Health data obtained Monday.