House Rent

530 N. LIBERTY STREET

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article530-D N. Liberty St-1BR/1BA-Downtown/Arts District APT!!! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2nd Floor, S/R, Stack W/D, Hardwood Floors, Tall Ceilings, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Skylight, Heat Pump & Central A/C. Front Door Secured Entry, Street Parking. $500.00 Deposit w/Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056...

www.thenewsargus.com

#Street Parking#Arts#Ogburnproperties Com#Nc Address
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Greensboro, NCNews Argus

4427 Piedmont Trace

2 story townhome with fireplace, available in Greensboro - This single family 2 story townhouse has everything you're looking for in an ideal rental property. Location - the house is only minutes away from I-40/Wendover interchange, allowing easy accessibility to the greater Triad area and shops galore. Space - 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. It's the perfect combination, so call our office today to set up a showing.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1900 B-7 Queen St-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!!!! - 1BR/1BA, 1st Floor, Living Room With Built-In Counter, Cook Top, DW, Stainless R/Micro, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Coin Laundry Facility On Site, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St,...
House RentNews Argus

117 Wheeler Street

117 Wheeler Street - 3 bedroom house with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, gas heat & water, central air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections and an unfinished basement. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a...
Red Oak, IAvalleynewstoday.com

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $129,000

1009 E Cherry St in Red Oak is a split foyer house with many beautiful updates. The updates include new carpet, new flooring, all new kitchen that has been opened up with a breakfast bar leading from the kitchen/dining to living room. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and an updated bath. The lower level has a family room, the third bedroom and possibly a 4th bedroom with garden level windows and bath with new vanity. The walk out lower level opens to the large nice open backyard that is behind the Inman School. The home went from being dated to bright and modern in a short amount of time. This home is a must see!
Real EstateNews Argus

651 Summit Street

NOW AVAILABLE! Northwest Schools! 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus with 3 Baths - NOW AVAILABLE! Go to RENTrrc.com to schedule and... A Wonderful Home in West End - This spacious home on Glade Street is convenient to downtown, shopping and parks. It features 4 bedrooms...
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

125 S St NW

Private bedroom in a 4 bed, 3 bath Bloomingdale home! Share a stylish DC space that offers soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and exposed brick details. This Victorian-style home also offers hardwood floors, two levels, and a deck. There's also a fenced backyard when you want to take your downtime outside.
Real EstateNews Argus

4016 Ballard Farm Rd.

NOW AVAILABLE! Northwest Schools! 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus with 3 Baths - NOW AVAILABLE! Go to RENTrrc.com to schedule and apply!. Traditional 4 Bed 3 Bath home with bonus room and 2 car attached garage! Home features a main level bedroom and full bathroom. SS Appliances, Open Floor Plan, Hardwoods everywhere except bedrooms and bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard. Pets upon approval, no aggressive breeds or mixes thereof. $250 Pet Fee per pet.
Statesville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $360,000

There is so much to love about this home! Updates galore! The gorgeous kitchen is complete with newer appliances, lighting, cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, a pot filler faucet, and even a peek of original brick! You will love the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the home! The primary bedroom suite, located on the main level, has been completely renovated with a dreamy spa-inspired bath. Beautiful walk-in tile and granite shower, dual sink vanity with granite countertop, a clawfoot tub, and tile flooring. The upstairs area boasts two bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious sitting area. The newly built outdoor kitchen is perfect for enjoying summer evenings and entertaining guests. It includes appliances, television, and natural gas fire pit. The sprawling backyard is partially fenced.
Real EstateNews Argus

3135 Brookhill Dr

Coming Soon! This home is currently occupied and will be available very soon! Please contact us for additional information, or let us know if you would like to consider some of our other homes available for immediate viewing. Thank you for respecting the privacy of our current resident by not disturbing them.
Rural Hall, NCNews Argus

200 Rural Hall - Germanton Rd

2BR/2BA 2nd Floor Apartment in Rural Hall! - Check out this Second Floor Apartment located in Oak Leaf Apartments on Rural Hall-Germanton Rd! Apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a spacious living room & dining area. Covered patio with a storage closet right off of the living room. Galley style kitchen is fully equipped with a fridge, range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. All electric utilities with water included in the rent. New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, carpet, ceiling fans & extra storage throughout! Cats ok, sorry no dogs. Oak Leaf Apartments, Located across from Rural Hall Elementary & Fire Department, down the road from the Town Hall!
Real EstateNews Argus

111 South St

Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment close to Downtown Thomasville - Updated upper level 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment with open living and kitchen floor plan. New flooring throughout, freshly painted throughout and kitchen cabinets, new light fixtures and new appliances. Brand new windows and vinyl siding on exterior of building.
Real EstateNews Argus

1659 Banbridge Rd.

*Coming Soon* Large 3BR/2BA Ranch in Kernersville - Large ranch home with 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, fenced back yard, and 2 carports. Storage closet attached to home/carport. Central heat/air and appliances include fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Convenient location in Kernersville just off Hwy 66. 24 month lease. Security Deposit and...
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

1401 W. First Street

1401-E W First Street - Two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric heat, central AC, carpet & hardwood & vinyl flooring, washer/dryer connections, and water is included with rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet...
House RentNews Argus

404-408 Spaugh Street

404-A Spaugh Street - 2 bedroom apartment with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric heat, central AC, carpet & laminate flooring, stack washer/dryer, and water is included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments...
House RentNews Argus

2017 WINDING RIDGE COURT

2017 Winding Ridge Ct-2BR/2.5BA-Moss Brook Falls Townhouse!! - 2BR/2½ BA, Living Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, S/R/DW, Carpet & Vinyl, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Deck, Community Pool. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.
House RentNews Argus

665 Pecan Ridge Circle

PECAN RIDGE IN KERNERSVILLE! - Large 2005 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Impressive! Foyer and dining room have wood flooring. 2 story foyer. Large living room with fireplace opens to patio and back yard. Huge kitchen with breakfast nook and office area. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Half bath has pedestal sink. Upper level has four bedrooms and two full baths. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage. Central heat and air with heat pump. Tenant pays electricity, water, sewer and storm water. No pets.
Philadelphia, PAphillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Three Mixed-Use Buildings at 711-19 North 7th Street in Northern Liberties

Permits have been issued for the construction of three new multi-buildings located at 711-19 North 7th Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. One of the buildings will rise four stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor, and five residential units above. The building will hold 7,220 square feet of space, and cost an estimated $866,400 to build. The other two buildings appear to be twin structures with identical numbers. Each will rise four stories tall, with a green roof located at the top. A commercial space will be located on the ground floor of both buildings, with eight residential units situated on the upper floors. In total, both buildings will hold 10,504 square feet of space, and cost an estimated $1,260,480 to build.
Newburgh, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Liberty Street construction delays draws ire of business community

NEWBURGH — Members of the city’s business community spoke out about perceived harm to their businesses caused by the extension of the Liberty Streetscapes project, Monday evening. The project, consisting of the complete reconstruction of Liberty Street between Broadway and Ann Street, was slated to be completed by July 24, 2021.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

1036 Ranch Dr

Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in Fully Furnished Student Housing near WFU & Downtown Winston-Salem - WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.

