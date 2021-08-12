Cancel
Interplay between p300 and HDAC1 regulate acetylation and stability of Api5 to regulate cell proliferation

By Virender Kumar Sharma ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1541-4006
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApi5, is a known anti-apoptotic and nuclear protein that is responsible for inhibiting cell death in serum-starved conditions. The only known post-translational modification of Api5 is acetylation at lysine 251 (K251). K251 acetylation of Api5 is responsible for maintaining its stability while the de-acetylated form of Api5 is unstable. This study aimed to find out the enzymes regulating acetylation and deacetylation of Api5 and the effect of acetylation on its function. Our studies suggest that acetylation of Api5 at lysine 251 is mediated by p300 histone acetyltransferase while de-acetylation is carried out by HDAC1. Inhibition of acetylation by p300 leads to a reduction in Api5 levels while inhibition of deacetylation by HDAC1 results in increased levels of Api5. This dynamic switch between acetylation and deacetylation regulates the localisation of Api5 in the cell. This study also demonstrates that the regulation of acetylation and deacetylation of Api5 is an essential factor for the progression of the cell cycle.

GATA3 maintains the quiescent state of cochlear supporting cells by regulating p27

Haplo-insufficiency of the GATA3 gene causes hypoparathyroidism, sensorineural hearing loss, and renal disease (HDR) syndrome. Previous studies have shown that Gata3 is required for the development of the prosensory domain and spiral ganglion neurons (SGNs) of the mouse cochlea during embryogenesis. However, its role in supporting cells (SCs) after cell fate specification is largely unknown. In this study, we used tamoxifen-inducible Sox2CreERT2 mice to delete Gata3 in SCs of the neonatal mouse cochlea and showed that loss of Gata3 resulted in the proliferation of SCs, including the inner pillar cells (IPCs), inner border cells (IBCs), and lateral greater epithelium ridge (GER). In addition, loss of Gata3 resulted in the down-regulation of p27kip1, a cell cycle inhibitor, in the SCs of Gata3-CKO neonatal cochleae. Chromatin immunoprecipitation analysis revealed that GATA3 directly binds to p27kip1 promoter and could maintain the quiescent state of cochlear SCs by regulating p27kip1 expression. Furthermore, RNA-seq analysis revealed that loss of Gata3 function resulted in the change in the expression of genes essential for the development and function of cochlear SCs, including Tectb, Cyp26b1, Slitrk6, Ano1, and Aqp4.
ScienceNature.com

The HSP90/R2TP assembly chaperone promotes cell proliferation in the intestinal epithelium

The R2TP chaperone cooperates with HSP90 to integrate newly synthesized proteins into multi-subunit complexes, yet its role in tissue homeostasis is unknown. Here, we generated conditional, inducible knock-out mice for Rpap3 to inactivate this core component of R2TP in the intestinal epithelium. In adult mice, Rpap3 invalidation caused destruction of the small intestinal epithelium and death within 10 days. Levels of R2TP substrates decreased, with strong effects on mTOR, ATM and ATR. Proliferative stem cells and progenitors deficient for Rpap3 failed to import RNA polymerase II into the nucleus and they induced p53, cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. Post-mitotic, differentiated cells did not display these alterations, suggesting that R2TP clients are preferentially built in actively proliferating cells. In addition, high RPAP3 levels in colorectal tumors from patients correlate with bad prognosis. Here, we show that, in the intestine, the R2TP chaperone plays essential roles in normal and tumoral proliferation.
CancerNature.com

TCF-1 controls T cell functions that regulate inflammation, CD8 T cell cytotoxicity and severity of colon cancer

The transcription factor TCF-1 is essential for the development and function of regulatory T (Treg) cells; however, its function is poorly understood. Here, we show that TCF-1 primarily suppresses transcription of genes that are co-bound by Foxp3. Single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis identified effector memory T cells and central memory Treg cells with differential expression of Klf2 and memory and activation markers. TCF-1 deficiency did not change the core Treg cell transcriptional signature, but promoted alternative signaling pathways whereby Treg cells became activated and gained gut-homing properties and characteristics of the TH17 subset of helper T cells. TCF-1-deficient Treg cells strongly suppressed T cell proliferation and cytotoxicity, but were compromised in controlling CD4+ T cell polarization and inflammation. In mice with polyposis, Treg cell–specific TCF-1 deficiency promoted tumor growth. Consistently, tumor-infiltrating Treg cells of patients with colorectal cancer showed lower TCF-1 expression and increased TH17 expression signatures compared to adjacent normal tissue and circulating T cells. Thus, Treg cell–specific TCF-1 expression differentially regulates TH17-mediated inflammation and T cell cytotoxicity, and can determine colorectal cancer outcome.
ScienceNature.com

PD-L1 and XCR1 dendritic cells are region-specific regulators of gut homeostasis

The intestinal mucosa constitutes an environment of closely regulated immune cells. Dendritic cells (DC) interact with the gut microbiome and antigens and are important in maintaining gut homeostasis. Here, we investigate DC transcriptome, phenotype and function in five anatomical locations of the gut lamina propria (LP) which constitute different antigenic environments. We show that DC from distinct gut LP compartments induce distinct T cell differentiation and cytokine secretion. We also find that PD-L1+ DC in the duodenal LP and XCR1+ DC in the colonic LP comprise distinct tolerogenic DC subsets that are crucial for gut homeostasis. Mice lacking PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC have a proinflammatory gut milieu associated with an increase in Th1/Th17 cells and a decrease in Treg cells and have exacerbated disease in the models of 5-FU-induced mucositis and DSS-induced colitis. Our findings identify PD-L1+ and XCR1+ DC as region-specific physiologic regulators of intestinal homeostasis.
AgricultureNature.com

Excessive ammonium assimilation by plastidic glutamine synthetase causes ammonium toxicity in Arabidopsis thaliana

Plants use nitrate, ammonium, and organic nitrogen in the soil as nitrogen sources. Since the elevated CO2 environment predicted for the near future will reduce nitrate utilization by C3 species, ammonium is attracting great interest. However, abundant ammonium nutrition impairs growth, i.e., ammonium toxicity, the primary cause of which remains to be determined. Here, we show that ammonium assimilation by GLUTAMINE SYNTHETASE 2 (GLN2) localized in the plastid rather than ammonium accumulation is a primary cause for toxicity, which challenges the textbook knowledge. With exposure to toxic levels of ammonium, the shoot GLN2 reaction produced an abundance of protons within cells, thereby elevating shoot acidity and stimulating expression of acidic stress-responsive genes. Application of an alkaline ammonia solution to the ammonium medium efficiently alleviated the ammonium toxicity with a concomitant reduction in shoot acidity. Consequently, we conclude that a primary cause of ammonium toxicity is acidic stress.
CancerNature.com

Novel somatic variants involved in biochemical activity of pure growth hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma without GNAS variant

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Induction of heme oxygenase 1 and inhibition of tumor necrosis factor alpha-induced intercellular adhesion molecule expression by andrographolide in EA.hy926 cells.

Induction of heme oxygenase 1 and inhibition of tumor necrosis factor alpha-induced intercellular adhesion molecule expression by andrographolide in EA.hy926 cells. Ai-Lin Yu, Chia-Yang Lu, Tsu-Shing Wang, Chia-Wen Tsai, Kai-Li Liu, Yi-Ping Cheng, Hebron C Chang, Chong-Kuei Lii, Haw-Wen Chen. Article Affiliation:. Ai-Lin Yu. Abstract:. Andrographolide is the most abundant...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

The objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.
CancerNature.com

Clinical, genetic and pharmacological data support targeting the MEK5/ERK5 module in lung cancer

Despite advances in its treatment, lung cancer still represents the most common and lethal tumor. Because of that, efforts to decipher the pathophysiological actors that may promote lung tumor generation/progression are being made, with the final aim of establishing new therapeutic options. Using a transgenic mouse model, we formerly demonstrated that the sole activation of the MEK5/ERK5 MAPK route had a pathophysiological role in the onset of lung adenocarcinomas. Given the prevalence of that disease and its frequent dismal prognosis, our findings opened the possibility of targeting the MEK5/ERK5 route with therapeutic purposes. Here we have explored such possibility. We found that increased levels of MEK5/ERK5 correlated with poor patient prognosis in lung cancer. Moreover, using genetic as well as pharmacological tools, we show that targeting the MEK5/ERK5 route is therapeutically effective in lung cancer. Not only genetic disruption of ERK5 by CRISPR/Cas9 caused a relevant inhibition of tumor growth in vitro and in vivo; such ERK5 deficit augmented the antitumoral effect of agents normally used in the lung cancer clinic. The clinical correlation studies together with the pharmacological and genetic results establish the basis for considering the targeting of the MEK5/ERK5 route in the therapy for lung cancer.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic regulation of mitochondrial-endoplasmic reticulum crosstalk during stem cell homeostasis and aging

Cellular therapy exerts profound therapeutic potential for curing a broad spectrum of diseases. Adult stem cells reside within a specified dynamic niche in vivo, which is essential for continuous tissue homeostatic maintenance through balancing self-renewal with lineage selection. Meanwhile, adult stem cells may be multipotent or unipotent, and are present in both quiescent and actively dividing states in vivo of the mammalians, which may switch to each other state in response to biophysical cues through mitochondria-mediated mechanisms, such as alterations in mitochondrial respiration and metabolism. In general, stem cells facilitate tissue repair after tissue-specific homing through various mechanisms, including immunomodulation of local microenvironment, differentiation into functional cells, cell “empowerment” via paracrine secretion, immunoregulation, and intercellular mitochondrial transfer. Interestingly, cell-source-specific features have been reported between different tissue-derived adult stem cells with distinct functional properties due to the different microenvironments in vivo, as well as differential functional properties in different tissue-derived stem cell-derived extracellular vehicles, mitochondrial metabolism, and mitochondrial transfer capacity. Here, we summarized the current understanding on roles of mitochondrial dynamics during stem cell homeostasis and aging, and lineage-specific differentiation. Also, we proposed potential unique mitochondrial molecular signature features between different source-derived stem cells and potential associations between stem cell aging and mitochondria–endoplasmic reticulum (ER) communication, as well as potential novel strategies for anti-aging intervention and healthy aging.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring rare cellular activity in more than one million cells by a transscale scope

In many phenomena of biological systems, not a majority, but a minority of cells act on the entire multicellular system causing drastic changes in the system properties. To understand the mechanisms underlying such phenomena, it is essential to observe the spatiotemporal dynamics of a huge population of cells at sub-cellular resolution, which is difficult with conventional tools such as microscopy and flow cytometry. Here, we describe an imaging system named AMATERAS that enables optical imaging with an over-one-centimeter field-of-view and a-few-micrometer spatial resolution. This trans-scale-scope has a simple configuration, composed of a low-power lens for machine vision and a hundred-megapixel image sensor. We demonstrated its high cell-throughput, capable of simultaneously observing more than one million cells. We applied it to dynamic imaging of calcium ions in HeLa cells and cyclic-adenosine-monophosphate in Dictyostelium discoideum, and successfully detected less than 0.01% of rare cells and observed multicellular events induced by these cells.
WildlifeNature.com

Global potential distribution prediction of Xanthium italicum based on Maxent model

Alien invasive plants pose a threat to global biodiversity and the cost of control continues to rise. Early detection and prediction of potential risk areas are essential to minimize ecological and socio-economic costs. In this study, the Maxent model was used to predict current and future climatic conditions to estimate the potential global distribution of the invasive plant Xanthium italicum. The model consists of 366 occurrence records (10 repeats, 75% for calibration and 25% for verification) and 10 climate prediction variables. According to the model forecast, the distribution of X. italicum was expected to shrink in future climate scenarios with human intervention, which may be mainly caused by the rise in global average annual temperature. The ROC curve showed that the AUC values of the training set and the test set are 0.965 and 0.906, respectively, indicating that the prediction result of this model was excellent. The contribution rates of annual mean temperature, monthly mean diurnal temperature range, standard deviation of temperature seasonal change and annual average precipitation to the geographical distribution of X. italicum were 65.3%, 11.2%, 9.0%, and 7.7%, respectively, and the total contribution rate was 93.2%. These four variables are the dominant environmental factors affecting the potential distribution of X. italicum, and the influence of temperature is greater than that of precipitation. Through our study on the potential distribution prediction of X. italicum under the future climatic conditions, it has contribution for all countries to strengthen its monitoring, prevention and control, including early warning.
ChemistryNature.com

Fabrication of attapulgite/magnetic aminated chitosan composite as efficient and reusable adsorbent for Cr (VI) ions

An efficient composite was constructed based on aminated chitosan (NH2Cs), attapulgite (ATP) clay and magnetic Fe3O4 for adsorptive removal of Cr(VI) ions. The as-fabricated ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs composite was characterized by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), Thermal Gravimetric Analyzer (TGA), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Zeta potential (ZP), Vibrating Sample Magnetometer (VSM), Brunauer–Emmett–Teller method (BET) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscope (XPS). A significant improve in the adsorption profile was established at pH 2 in the order of ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(1:3) > ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(1:1) > ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs(3:1) > Fe3O4-NH2Cs > ATP. The maximum removal (%) of Cr(VI) exceeded 94% within a short equilibrium time of 60 min. The adsorption process obeyed the pseudo 2nd order and followed the Langmuir isotherm model with a maximum monolayer adsorption capacity of 294.12 mg/g. In addition, thermodynamics studies elucidated that the adsorption process was spontaneous, randomness and endothermic process. Interestingly, the developed adsorbent retained respectable adsorption properties with acceptable removal efficiency exceeded 58% after ten sequential cycles of reuse. Besides, the results hypothesize that the adsorption process occurs via electrostatic interactions, reduction of Cr(VI) to Cr(III) and ion-exchanging. These findings substantiate that the ATP@Fe3O4-NH2Cs composite could be effectively applied as a reusable adsorbent for removing of Cr(VI) ions from aqueous solutions.
ScienceNature.com

The role of oral bacteria in inflammatory bowel disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past two decades, the importance of the microbiota in health and disease has become evident. Pathological changes to the oral bacterial microbiota, such as those occurring during periodontal disease, are associated with multiple inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease. However, the degree to which this association is a consequence of elevated oral inflammation or because oral bacteria can directly drive inflammation at distal sites remains under debate. In this Perspective, we propose that in inflammatory bowel disease, oral disease-associated bacteria translocate to the intestine and directly exacerbate disease. We propose a multistage model that involves pathological changes to the microbial and immune compartments of both the oral cavity and intestine. The evidence to support this hypothesis is critically evaluated and the relevance to other diseases in which oral bacteria have been implicated (including colorectal cancer and liver disease) are discussed.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial Lon protease is a gatekeeper for proteins newly imported into the matrix

Human ATP-dependent Lon protease (LONP1) forms homohexameric, ring-shaped complexes. Depletion of LONP1 causes aggregation of a broad range of proteins in the mitochondrial matrix and decreases the levels of their soluble forms. The ATP hydrolysis activity, but not protease activity, of LONP1 is critical for its chaperone-like anti-aggregation activity. LONP1 forms a complex with the import machinery and an incoming protein, and protein aggregation is linked with matrix protein import. LONP1 also contributes to the degradation of imported, aberrant, unprocessed proteins using its protease activity. Taken together, our results show that LONP1 functions as a gatekeeper for specific proteins imported into the mitochondrial matrix.
ScienceNature.com

miR-181c-5p mediates apoptosis of vascular endothelial cells induced by hyperoxemia via ceRNA crosstalk

Oxygen therapy has been widely used in clinical practice, especially in anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the risks of hyperoxemia caused by excessive O2 supply have not been sufficiently appreciated. Because nasal inhalation is mostly used for oxygen therapy, the pulmonary capillaries are often the first to be damaged by hyperoxia, causing many serious consequences. Nevertheless, the molecular mechanism by which hyperoxia injures pulmonary capillary endothelial cells (LMECs) has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, we systematically investigated these issues using next-generation sequencing and functional research techniques by focusing on non-coding RNAs. Our results showed that hyperoxia significantly induced apoptosis and profoundly affected the transcriptome profiles of LMECs. Hyperoxia significantly up-regulated miR-181c-5p expression, while down-regulated the expressions of NCAPG and lncRNA-DLEU2 in LMECs. Moreover, LncRNA-DLEU2 could bind complementarily to miR-181c-5p and acted as a miRNA sponge to block the inhibitory effect of miR-181c-5p on its target gene NCAPG. The down-regulation of lncRNA-DLEU2 induced by hyperoxia abrogated its inhibition of miR-181c-5p function, which together with the hyperoxia-induced upregulation of miR-181c-5p, all these significantly decreased the expression of NCAPG, resulting in apoptosis of LMECs. Our results demonstrated a ceRNA network consisting of lncRNA-DLEU2, miR-181c-5p and NCAPG, which played an important role in hyperoxia-induced apoptosis of vascular endothelial injury. Our findings will contribute to the full understanding of the harmful effects of hyperoxia and to find ways for effectively mitigating its deleterious effects.
Mental HealthNature.com

Impaired impulse inhibition of emotional stimuli in patients with borderline personality disorder

This study was aimed to investigate whether BPD patients showed impaired impulse inhibition of emotional and non-emotional stimuli and to explore relevant neuroelectrophysiological mechanisms. A total of 32 BPD patients and 32 matched healthy controls were recruited. Self-reported scales were used to measure psychiatric symptoms. The event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded when subjects were performing neutral and emotional Stop Signal Task (SST). Group differences in self-reported scores, behavioral variables and ERPs were compared. The BPD group scored significantly higher on impulsivity, severity of BPD symptoms, levels of depression and anxiety than the control group. In neutral SST, no significant group differences were detected in the amplitude and latency of ERPs components induced. In emotional SST, the P2 amplitude of negative emotion was significantly larger than that of neutral emotion in Go trials. In Stop trials, the P2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly smaller than that of control group, and the N2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly greater than that of control group. BPD patients showed impaired inhibition of emotional stimuli rather than non-emotional stimuli. The deficits of emotional impulse control mainly exhibit at the early attention, stimulus evaluation and conflict detection stages.
ScienceNature.com

Cell survival and DNA damage repair are promoted in the human blood thanatotranscriptome shortly after death

RNA analysis of post-mortem tissues, or thanatotranscriptomics, has become a topic of interest in forensic science due to the essential information it can provide in forensic investigations. Several studies have previously investigated the effect of death on gene transcription, but it has never been conducted with samples of the same individual. For the first time, a longitudinal mRNA expression analysis study was performed with post-mortem human blood samples from individuals with a known time of death. The results reveal that, after death, two clearly differentiated groups of up- and down-regulated genes can be detected. Pathway analysis suggests active processes that promote cell survival and DNA damage repair, rather than passive degradation, are the source of early post-mortem changes of gene expression in blood. In addition, a generalized linear model with an elastic net restriction predicted post-mortem interval with a root mean square error of 4.75 h. In conclusion, we demonstrate that post-mortem gene expression data can be used as biomarkers to estimate the post-mortem interval though further validation using independent sample sets is required before use in forensic casework.
Minnesota StateNature.com

Sustained CO-photoreduction activity and high selectivity over Mn, C-codoped ZnO core-triple shell hollow spheres

Solar conversion of CO2 into energy-rich products is one of the sustainable solutions to lessen the global energy shortage and environmental crisis. Pitifully, it is still challenging to attain reliable and affordable CO2 conversion. Herein, we demonstrate a facile one-pot approach to design core-triple shell Mn, C-codoped ZnO hollow spheres as efficient photocatalysts for CO2 reduction. The Mn ions, with switchable valence states, function as “ionized cocatalyst” to promote the CO2 adsorption and light harvesting of the system. Besides, they can capture photogenerated electrons from the conduction band of ZnO and provide the electrons for CO2 reduction. This process is continuous due to the switchable valence states of Mn ions. Benefiting from such unique features, the prepared photocatalysts demonstrated fairly good CO2 conversion performance. This work is endeavoured to shed light on the role of ionized cocatalyst towards sustainable energy production.

