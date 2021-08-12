Transcriptomic profiling of Gh/Igf system reveals a prompted tissue-specific differentiation and novel hypoxia responsive genes in gilthead sea bream
A customized PCR-array was used for the simultaneous gene expression of the Gh/Igf system and related markers of muscle growth, and lipid and energy metabolism during early life stages of gilthead sea bream (60–127 days posthatching). Also, transcriptional reprogramming by mild hypoxia was assessed in fingerling fish with different history trajectories on O2 availability during the same time window. In normoxic fish, the expression of almost all the genes in the array varied over time with a prompted liver and muscle tissue-specific differentiation, which also revealed temporal changes in the relative expression of markers of the full gilthead sea bream repertoire of Gh receptors, Igfs and Igf-binding proteins. Results supported a different contribution through development of ghr and igf subtypes on the type of action of GH via systemic or direct effects at the local tissue level. This was extensive to Igfbp1/2/4 and Igfbp3/5/6 clades that clearly evolved through development as hepatic and muscle Igfbp subtypes, respectively. This trade-off is however very plastic to cope changes in the environment, and ghr1 and igfbp1/3/4/5 emerged as hypoxic imprinting genes during critical early developmental windows leading to recognize individuals with different history trajectories of oxygen availability and metabolic capabilities later in life.www.nature.com
