Transcriptomic profiling of Gh/Igf system reveals a prompted tissue-specific differentiation and novel hypoxia responsive genes in gilthead sea bream

By F. Naya-Català
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customized PCR-array was used for the simultaneous gene expression of the Gh/Igf system and related markers of muscle growth, and lipid and energy metabolism during early life stages of gilthead sea bream (60–127 days posthatching). Also, transcriptional reprogramming by mild hypoxia was assessed in fingerling fish with different history trajectories on O2 availability during the same time window. In normoxic fish, the expression of almost all the genes in the array varied over time with a prompted liver and muscle tissue-specific differentiation, which also revealed temporal changes in the relative expression of markers of the full gilthead sea bream repertoire of Gh receptors, Igfs and Igf-binding proteins. Results supported a different contribution through development of ghr and igf subtypes on the type of action of GH via systemic or direct effects at the local tissue level. This was extensive to Igfbp1/2/4 and Igfbp3/5/6 clades that clearly evolved through development as hepatic and muscle Igfbp subtypes, respectively. This trade-off is however very plastic to cope changes in the environment, and ghr1 and igfbp1/3/4/5 emerged as hypoxic imprinting genes during critical early developmental windows leading to recognize individuals with different history trajectories of oxygen availability and metabolic capabilities later in life.

WildlifeNature.com

Quantitative imaging of RNA polymerase II activity in plants reveals the single-cell basis of tissue-wide transcriptional dynamics

The responses of plants to their environment are often dependent on the spatiotemporal dynamics of transcriptional regulation. While live-imaging tools have been used extensively to quantitatively capture rapid transcriptional dynamics in living animal cells, the lack of implementation of these technologies in plants has limited concomitant quantitative studies in this kingdom. Here, we applied the PP7 and MS2 RNA-labelling technologies for the quantitative imaging of RNA polymerase II activity dynamics in single cells of living plants as they respond to experimental treatments. Using this technology, we counted nascent RNA transcripts in real time in Nicotiana benthamiana (tobacco) and Arabidopsis thaliana. Examination of heat shock reporters revealed that plant tissues respond to external signals by modulating the proportion of cells that switch from an undetectable basal state to a high-transcription state, instead of modulating the rate of transcription across all cells in a graded fashion. This switch-like behaviour, combined with cell-to-cell variability in transcription rate, results in mRNA production variability spanning three orders of magnitude. We determined that cellular heterogeneity stems mainly from stochasticity intrinsic to individual alleles instead of variability in cellular composition. Together, our results demonstrate that it is now possible to quantitatively study the dynamics of transcriptional programs in single cells of living plants.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Osteogenic differentiation of human mesenchymal stromal cells and fibroblasts differs depending on tissue origin and replicative senescence

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91501-y, published online 07 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the author names, which was incorrectly given as Vera Grotheer, Nadine Skrynecki, Lisa Oezel, Jan Grassmann & Joachim Windolf. The original Article has been corrected. Author information.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic profile of cationic channels in human pulmonary arterial hypertension

The dysregulation of K+ channels is a hallmark of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Herein, the channelome was analyzed in lungs of patients with PAH in a public transcriptomic database. Sixty six (46%) mRNA encoding cationic channels were dysregulated in PAH with most of them downregulated (83%). The principal component analysis indicated that dysregulated cationic channel expression is a signature of the disease. Changes were very similar in idiopathic, connective tissue disease and congenital heart disease associated PAH. This analysis 1) is in agreement with the widely recognized pathophysiological role of TASK1 and KV1.5, 2) supports previous preliminary reports pointing to the dysregulation of several K+ channels including the downregulation of KV1.1, KV1.4, KV1.6, KV7.1, KV7.4, KV9.3 and TWIK2 and the upregulation of KCa1.1 and 3) points to other cationic channels dysregulated such as Kv7.3, TALK2, CaV1 and TRPV4 which might play a pathophysiological role in PAH. The significance of other changes found in Na+ and TRP channels remains to be investigated.
WildlifeNature.com

Transcriptome profile of goat folliculogenesis reveals the interaction of oocyte and granulosa cell in correlation with different fertility population

To understand the molecular and genetic mechanisms related to the litter size in one species of two different populations (high litter size and low litter size), we performed RNA-seq for the oocytes and granulosa cells (GCs) at different developmental stages of follicle, and identified the interaction of genes from both sides of follicle (oocyte and GCs) and the ligand-receptor pairs from these two sides. Our data were very comprehensive to uncover the difference between these two populations regarding the folliculogenesis. First, we identified a set of potential genes in oocyte and GCs as the marker genes which can be used to determine the goat fertility capability and ovarian reserve ability. The data showed that GRHPR, GPR84, CYB5A and ERAL1 were highly expressed in oocyte while JUNB, SCN2A, MEGE8, ZEB2, EGR1and PRRC2A were highly expressed in GCs. We found more functional genes were expressed in oocytes and GCs in high fertility group (HL) than that in low fertility group (LL). We uncovered that ligand-receptor pairs in Notch signaling pathway and transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) superfamily pathways played important roles in goat folliculogenesis for the different fertility population. Moreover, we discovered that the correlations of the gene expression in oocytes and GCs at different stages in the two populations HL and LL were different, too. All the data reflected the gene expression landscape in oocytes and GCs which was correlated well with the fertility capability.
CancerNature.com

Comparison of solid tissue sequencing and liquid biopsy accuracy in identification of clinically relevant gene mutations and rearrangements in lung adenocarcinomas

Screening for therapeutic targets is standard of care in the management of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. However, most molecular assays utilize tumor tissue, which may not always be available. “Liquid biopsies” are plasma-based next generation sequencing (NGS) assays that use circulating tumor DNA to identify relevant targets. To compare the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of a plasma-based NGS assay to solid-tumor-based NGS we retrospectively analyzed sequencing results of 100 sequential patients with lung adenocarcinoma at our institution who had received concurrent testing with both a solid-tissue-based NGS assay and a commercially available plasma-based NGS assay. Patients represented both new diagnoses (79%) and disease progression on treatment (21%); the majority (83%) had stage IV disease. Tissue-NGS identified 74 clinically relevant mutations, including 52 therapeutic targets, a sensitivity of 94.8%, while plasma-NGS identified 41 clinically relevant mutations, a sensitivity of 52.6% (p < 0.001). Tissue-NGS showed significantly higher sensitivity and accuracy across multiple patient subgroups, both in newly diagnosed and treated patients, as well as in metastatic and nonmetastatic disease. Discrepant cases involved hotspot mutations and actionable fusions including those in EGFR, ALK, and NTRK1. In summary, tissue-NGS detects significantly more clinically relevant alterations and therapeutic targets compared to plasma-NGS, suggesting that tissue-NGS should be the preferred method for molecular testing of lung adenocarcinoma when tissue is available. Plasma-NGS can still play an important role when tissue testing is not possible. However, given its low sensitivity, a negative result should be confirmed with a tissue-based assay.
ScienceNature.com

mAm-seq reveals the dynamic mAm methylation in the human transcriptome

N6,2′-O-dimethyladenosine (m6Am), a terminal modification adjacent to the mRNA cap, is a newly discovered reversible RNA modification. Yet, a specific and sensitive tool to directly map transcriptome-wide m6Am is lacking. Here, we report m6Am-seq, based on selective in vitro demethylation and RNA immunoprecipitation. m6Am-seq directly distinguishes m6Am and 5′-UTR N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and enables the identification of m6Am at single-base resolution and 5′-UTR m6A in the human transcriptome. Using m6Am-seq, we also find that m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A respond dynamically to stimuli, and identify key functional methylation sites that may facilitate cellular stress response. Collectively, m6Am-seq reveals the high-confidence m6Am and 5′-UTR m6A methylome and provides a robust tool for functional studies of the two epitranscriptomic marks.
ScienceNature.com

Adipose tissue hyaluronan production improves systemic glucose homeostasis and primes adipocytes for CL 316,243-stimulated lipolysis

Plasma hyaluronan (HA) increases systemically in type 2 diabetes (T2D) and the HA synthesis inhibitor, 4-Methylumbelliferone, has been proposed to treat the disease. However, HA is also implicated in normal physiology. Therefore, we generated a Hyaluronan Synthase 2 transgenic mouse line, driven by a tet-response element promoter to understand the role of HA in systemic metabolism. To our surprise, adipocyte-specific overproduction of HA leads to smaller adipocytes and protects mice from high-fat-high-sucrose-diet-induced obesity and glucose intolerance. Adipocytes also have more free glycerol that can be released upon beta3 adrenergic stimulation. Improvements in glucose tolerance were not linked to increased plasma HA. Instead, an HA-driven systemic substrate redistribution and adipose tissue-liver crosstalk contributes to the systemic glucose improvements. In summary, we demonstrate an unexpected improvement in glucose metabolism as a consequence of HA overproduction in adipose tissue, which argues against the use of systemic HA synthesis inhibitors to treat obesity and T2D.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of genes encoding a novel ABC transporter in Lactobacillus delbrueckii for inulin polymers uptake

Lactobacillus delbrueckii JCM 1002T grows on highly polymerized inulin-type fructans as its sole carbon source. When it was grown on inulin, a > 10 kb long gene cluster inuABCDEF (Ldb1381-1386) encoding a plausible ABC transporter was suggested to be induced, since a transcriptome analysis revealed that the fourth gene inuD (Ldb1384) was up-regulated most prominently. Although Bacillus subtilis 168 is originally unable to utilize inulin, it became to grow on inulin upon heterologous expression of inuABCDEF. When freshly cultured cells of the recombinant B. subtilis were then densely suspended in buffer containing inulin polymers and incubated, inulin gradually disappeared from the buffer and accumulated in the cells without being degraded, whereas levan-type fructans did not disappear. The results imply that inuABCDEF might encode a novel ABC transporter in L. delbrueckii to “monopolize” inulin polymers selectively, thereby, providing a possible advantage in competition with other concomitant inulin-utilizing bacteria.
ScienceNature.com

High spatial and temporal resolution Ca imaging of myocardial strips from human, pig and rat

Ca2+ handling within cardiac myocytes underpins coordinated contractile function within the beating heart. This protocol enables high spatial and temporal Ca2+ imaging of ex vivo multicellular myocardial strips. The endocardial surface is retained, and strips of 150–300-µm thickness are dissected, loaded with Ca2+ indicators and mounted within 1.5 h. A list of the equipment and reagents used and the key methodological aspects allowing the use of this technique on strips from any chamber of the mammalian heart are described. We have successfully used this protocol on human, pig and rat biopsy samples. On use of this protocol with intact endocardial endothelium, we demonstrated that the myocytes develop asynchronous spontaneous Ca2+ events, which can be ablated by electrically evoked Ca2+ transients, and subsequently redevelop spontaneously after cessation of stimulation. This protocol thus offers a rapid and reliable method for studying the Ca2+ signaling underpinning cardiomyocyte contraction, in both healthy and diseased tissue.
ScienceNature.com

Calcitonin gene related peptide α is dispensable for many danger-related motivational responses

Calcitonin gene related peptide (CGRP) expressing neurons in the parabrachial nucleus have been shown to encode danger. Through projections to the amygdala and other forebrain structures, they regulate food intake and trigger adaptive behaviors in response to threats like inflammation, intoxication, tumors and pain. Despite the fact that this danger-encoding neuronal population has been defined based on its CGRP expression, it is not clear if CGRP is critical for its function. It is also not clear if CGRP in other neuronal structures is involved in danger-encoding. To examine the role of CGRP in danger-related motivational responses, we used male and female mice lacking αCGRP, which is the main form of CGRP in the brain. These mice had no, or only very weak, CGRP expression. Despite this, they did not behave differently compared to wildtype mice when they were tested for a battery of danger-related responses known to be mediated by CGRP neurons in the parabrachial nucleus. Mice lacking αCGRP and wildtype mice showed similar inflammation-induced anorexia, conditioned taste aversion, aversion to thermal pain and pain-induced escape behavior, although it should be pointed out that the study was not powered to detect any possible differences that were minor or sex-specific. Collectively, our findings suggest that αCGRP is not necessary for many threat-related responses, including some that are known to be mediated by CGRP neurons in the parabrachial nucleus.
CancerNature.com

NKG2D-CAR-transduced natural killer cells efficiently target multiple myeloma

CAR-T-cell therapy against MM currently shows promising results, but usually with serious toxicities. CAR-NK cells may exert less toxicity when redirected against resistant myeloma cells. CARs can be designed through the use of receptors, such as NKG2D, which recognizes a wide range of ligands to provide broad target specificity. Here, we test this approach by analyzing the antitumor activity of activated and expanded NK cells (NKAE) and CD45RA− T cells from MM patients that were engineered to express an NKG2D-based CAR. NKAE cells were cultured with irradiated Clone9.mbIL21 cells. Then, cells were transduced with an NKG2D-4-1BB-CD3z-CAR. CAR-NKAE cells exhibited no evidence of genetic abnormalities. Although memory T cells were more stably transduced, CAR-NKAE cells exhibited greater in vitro cytotoxicity against MM cells, while showing minimal activity against healthy cells. In vivo, CAR-NKAE cells mediated highly efficient abrogation of MM growth, and 25% of the treated mice remained disease free. Overall, these results demonstrate that it is feasible to modify autologous NKAE cells from MM patients to safely express a NKG2D-CAR. Additionally, autologous CAR-NKAE cells display enhanced antimyeloma activity demonstrating that they could be an effective strategy against MM supporting the development of NKG2D-CAR-NK-cell therapy for MM.
WildlifeNature.com

De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

The Royal Irises (section Oncocyclus) are a Middle-Eastern group of irises, characterized by extremely large flowers with a huge range of flower colors and a unique pollination system. The Royal Irises are considered to be in the course of speciation and serve as a model for evolutionary processes of speciation and pollination ecology. However, no transcriptomic and genomic data are available for these plants. Transcriptome sequencing is a valuable resource for determining the genetic basis of ecological-meaningful traits, especially in non-model organisms. Here we describe the de novo transcriptome assembly of Iris atropurpurea, an endangered species endemic to Israel’s coastal plain. We sequenced and analyzed the transcriptomes of roots, leaves, and three stages of developing flower buds. To identify genes involved in developmental processes we generated phylogenetic gene trees for two major gene families, the MADS-box and MYB transcription factors, which play an important role in plant development. In addition, we identified 1503 short sequence repeats that can be developed for molecular markers for population genetics in irises. This first reported transcriptome for the Royal Irises, and the data generated, provide a valuable resource for this non-model plant that will facilitate gene discovery, functional genomic studies, and development of molecular markers in irises, to complete the intensive eco-evolutionary studies of this group.
ScienceNature.com

Extended in vivo transcriptomes of two ascoviruses with different tissue tropisms reveal alternative mechanisms for enhancing virus reproduction in hemolymph

Ascoviruses are large dsDNA viruses characterized by the extraordinary changes they induce in cellular pathogenesis and architecture whereby after nuclear lysis and extensive hypertrophy, each cell is cleaved into numerous vesicles for virion reproduction. However, the level of viral replication and transcription in vesicles compared to other host tissues remains uncertain. Therefore, we applied RNA-Sequencing to compare the temporal transcriptome of Spodoptera frugiperda ascovirus (SfAV) and Trichoplusia ni ascovirus (TnAV) at 7, 14, and 21 days post-infection (dpi). We found most transcription occurred in viral vesicles, not in initial tissues infected, a remarkably novel reproduction mechanism compared to all other viruses and most other intracellular pathogens. Specifically, the highest level of viral gene expression occurred in hemolymph, for TnAV at 7 dpi, and SfAV at 14 dpi. Moreover, we found that host immune genes were partially down-regulated in hemolymph, where most viral replication occurred in highly dense accumulations of vesicles.
Scienceneurology.org

Transcriptome and Function of Novel Immunosuppressive Autoreactive Invariant Natural Killer T Cells That Are Absent in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objective The aim of this study was to determine whether natural killer T (NKT) cells, including invariant (i) NKT cells, have clinical value in preventing the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining the mechanisms by which a distinct self-peptide induces a novel, protective invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT cell) subset.
Physicsquantamagazine.org

Eternal Change for No Energy: A Time Crystal Finally Made Real

In a preprint posted online Thursday night, researchers at Google in collaboration with physicists at Stanford, Princeton and other universities say that they have used Google’s quantum computer to demonstrate a genuine “time crystal.” In addition, a separate research group claimed earlier this month to have created a time crystal in a diamond.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural, microstructural, magnetic and electromagnetic absorption properties of spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes/barium hexaferrite (MWCNTs/BaFeO) hybrid

Microwave absorption properties were systematically studied for synthesised barium hexaferrite (BaFe12O19) nanoparticles and spiraled multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) hybrid. BaFe12O19 nanoparticles were synthesised by a high energy ball milling (HEBM) followed by sintering at 1400 °C and structural, electromagnetic and microwave characteristics have been scrutinized thoroughly. The sintered powders were then used as a catalyst to synthesise spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid via the chemical vapour deposition (CVD) process. The materials were then incorporated into epoxy resin to fabricate single-layer composite structures with a thickness of 2 mm. The composite of BaFe12O19 nanoparticles showed a minimum reflection loss is − 3.58 dB and no has an absorption bandwidth while the spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid showed the highest microwave absorption of more than 99.9%, with a minimum reflection loss of − 43.99 dB and an absorption bandwidth of 2.56 GHz. This indicates that spiraled MWCNTs/BaFe12O19 hybrid is a potential microwave absorber for microwave applications in X and Ku bands.
CancerNature.com

Single cell transcriptomics reveal trans-differentiation of pancreatic beta cells following inactivation of the TFIID subunit Taf4

Regulation of gene expression involves a complex and dynamic dialogue between transcription factors, chromatin remodelling and modification complexes and the basal transcription machinery. To address the function of the Taf4 subunit of general transcription factor TFIID in the regulation of insulin signalling, it was inactivated in adult murine pancreatic beta cells. Taf4 inactivation impacted the expression of critical genes involved in beta-cell function leading to increased glycaemia, lowered plasma insulin levels and defective glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. One week after Taf4-loss, single-cell RNA-seq revealed cells with mixed beta cell, alpha and/or delta cell identities as well as a beta cell population trans-differentiating into alpha-like cells. Computational analysis of single-cell RNA-seq defines how known critical beta cell and alpha cell determinants may act in combination with additional transcription factors and the NuRF chromatin remodelling complex to promote beta cell trans-differentiation.
Sciencecell.com

Cell-type-specific Hox regulatory strategies orchestrate tissue identity

The Hox protein Ubx increases and decreases chromatin accessibility in the haltere. These changes correlate with activation and repression of gene expression. The direction of change depends on the position within the haltere disc. Ubx-mediated changes in accessibility alter the binding of other shared regulators. Hox proteins are homeodomain transcription...
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structures of the TTYH family reveal a novel architecture for lipid interactions

The Tweety homologs (TTYHs) are members of a conserved family of eukaryotic membrane proteins that are abundant in the brain. The three human paralogs were assigned to function as anion channels that are either activated by Ca2+ or cell swelling. To uncover their unknown architecture and its relationship to function, we have determined the structures of human TTYH1–3 by cryo-electron microscopy. All structures display equivalent features of a dimeric membrane protein that contains five transmembrane segments and an extended extracellular domain. As none of the proteins shows attributes reminiscent of an anion channel, we revisited functional experiments and did not find any indication of ion conduction. Instead, we find density in an extended hydrophobic pocket contained in the extracellular domain that emerges from the lipid bilayer, which suggests a role of TTYH proteins in the interaction with lipid-like compounds residing in the membrane.
SciencePhys.org

A novel definition of life and its implications to cybernetic systems

Perhaps the most fundamental puzzle in biology—"What is life?"—is addressed in a new paper by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Oleg Abramov. "This work presents evidence that the order observed in biological systems is fundamentally computational," said Abramov, lead author of "Emergent Bioanalogous Properties of Blockchain-based Distributed Systems" that appears in Origins of Life and Evolution of Biospheres. "A promising direction for future research is development of mathematical theories that calculate how biological systems order themselves."

