It's exactly what you don't want to be thinking about in the middle of one of our best stretches of summer weather: bad stretches of winter weather. It usually happens right around this time of year. Even though the weather is still hot, we start getting those first few signs of the seasons ahead. You see those first few leaves starting to change color and the Farmers' Almanac starts making its predictions for the winter ahead. So what do we have in store in the greater Albany area for Winter 2020-2021? Well, it looks like kind of a mixed bag. With a mix of extremes and calm, it seems we end up with an overall average winter for Upstate New York according to the Almanac.