The Sahel region is a large swathe of territory in the northern part of Africa that stretches from the Atlantic coast of the continent to the Red Sea coast. The word “Sahel” literally means “edge” or “border” in Arabic. Indeed, the region represents a physical and cultural border between the Sahara Desert to its north and the more fertile savannah region to its south. Since the region is very long and wide, it also acts as a buffer or a zone of transition between the Sahara and the southern savannahs. The Sahel is generally rocky, semi-arid, and barren, though the geographic conditions can vary. The region passes through several countries. It was once home to several indigenous African kingdoms and is now home to a myriad of ethnic groups.