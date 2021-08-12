Rudy Giuliani Testimony: It’s OK to Lie in Campaigns

Former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is exploring an unlikely money-making opporunity—selling personalized video messages for $200 on the video app Cameo.On Monday, Giuliani revealed his decision to join Cameo via Twitter, despite claims that he is battling with legal bills related to his work as former President Donald Trump’s lawyer.As previously stated, Giuliani is a former US attorney, mayor of New York City, and unsuccessful presidential candidate. He is mostly known as Trump’s personal attorney, whose numerous cable TV interviews have gone viral due to their often inconsistent, occasionally bizarre character in the latest years.For those who are unaware, Cameo is a...