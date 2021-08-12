Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Philippine Ayta people have the most Denisovan DNA, study finds

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Researchers have known from several lines of evidence that the ancient hominins known as the Denisovans interbred with modern humans in the distant past. Now researchers reporting in the journal Current Biology on August 12 have discovered that the Philippine Negrito ethnic group known as the Ayta Magbukon have the highest level of Denisovan ancestry in the world. In fact, they carry considerably more Denisovan DNA than the Papuan Highlanders, who were previously known as the present-day population with the highest level of Denisovan ancestry.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Denisovans#The Papuan Highlanders#East Asian#Australians#Ncca#Australopapuans#Australasians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
Related
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in Japan create first genetically modified marsupial

Scientists in Japan have crispr-marsupials/">bred the first ever genetically modified marsupial, breeding a litter of albino opossums using the gene-editing technique CRISPR. CRISPR, which uses proteins to find, bind to, and modify certain stretches of genetic material, has been around since 2012, and has been used to modify everything from tomatoes to (far more controversially) human embryos.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
ScienceInverse

DNA study reveals between humans and an ancient people

Denisovans are an elusive, ancient population. They may not have the same name recognition as Neanderthals, but knowing their history is tantamount to understanding where we come from, too. For years, the sole evidence we had of Denisovans was a single pinkie bone. Today, we have a few more remains...
SciencePhys.org

Exploring blood types of Neanderthal and Denisovan individuals

An analysis of the blood types of one Denisovan and three Neanderthal individuals has uncovered new clues to the evolutionary history, health, and vulnerabilities of their populations. Silvana Condemi of the Centre National de la Research Scientifique (CNRS) and colleagues at Aix-Marseille University, France, present hese findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 28, 2021.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
AnimalsNews-Democrat

Some dogs can sense when people are lying to them, study finds. Here’s how

Humans and dogs may differ in genetics, but they may be more similar than we think — at least in terms of how both perceive deception. Understanding that other people hold different beliefs and perceptions is something scientists believed were abilities unique to humans and their closest animal relatives, apes, according to previous studies.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

One Living People Today Show More Traces of The Mysterious Denisovans Than Any Others

The mysterious Denisovans were only formally identified about a decade ago, when a single finger bone unearthed from a cave in Siberia clued scientists in to the ancient existence of a kind of archaic hominin we'd never before seen. But that's only one side of the story. The truth is, modern humans had in fact already encountered Denisovans a long time before this. We crossed paths with them an eternity ago. So far back, in fact, that we forgot about them entirely. Especially as they – and other archaic humans, such as the Neanderthals – faded into the unliving past, and Homo...
WildlifePhys.org

Study of structural variants in cacao genomes yields clues about plant diversity

Molecular geneticists have known for about a decade that genomic structural variants can play important roles in the adaptation and speciation of both plants and animals, but their overall influence on the fitness of plant populations is poorly understood. That's partly because accurate population-level identification of structural variants requires analysis of multiple high-quality genome assemblies, which are not widely available.
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers confirm speed, simplicity and sensitivity for new COVID-19 test

Researchers have published a three way comparison study to confirm that the Reverse Transcriptase Free Exponential Amplification Reaction (RTF-EXPAR) method is just as sensitive, but faster, than both PCR and LAMP tests. The study revealed that the RTF-EXPAR method converts under 10 strands of RNA into billions of copies of DNA in under 10 minutes, using a one-pot assay that is compatible with more basic, benchtop equipment than that used with current testing methods.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists identify live immune cells in a coral and sea anemone for the first time

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and the Ben Gurion University of the Negev has identified specialized immune cells in the cauliflower coral and starlet sea anemone that can help fight infection. The findings are important to better understand how reef-building corals and other reef animals protect themselves from foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses found in and around coral reefs.
natureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Environmentthedieline.com

New Study Finds Most Laundry Pod Plastic Ends Up In the Environment

Except for the few clout-chasers that needed reminding, common sense dictates that popping laundry detergent pods into one’s mouth is a bad idea, but how much of an impact these pouches have on the environment has been murky. Most pods get made using water-soluble plastic, specifically polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA, which does biodegrade. According to a new study, however, most of it ends up in the environment where it can ultimately cause harm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy