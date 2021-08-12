Summer Music Festivals Are Back. But Are They Safe?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The 1999 revival of the Woodstock music festival is generally remembered in one of two ways: either as a cultural novelty (“Can you believe they tried to do another Woodstock on an Air Force base with a bunch of nu-metal and butt rock bands?”) or a teenybopper Apocalypse Now, representing the most violent and toxic impulses of the era, marred by rampant violence, arson, sexual assault, looting, and more. Garrett Price’s Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage — the first installment in HBO and The Ringer’s docuseries Music Box — falls squarely in the second camp, portraying the misbegotten and mismanaged festival as something like the Altamont of Generation X. In its lens, Woodstock ’99 was not merely a musical event that went tragically awry, but a defining allegory for the Y2K era and a harbinger of things to come.