Last week, JP Morgan made waves by announcing plans to convert four of its mutual funds into ETFs. In line with generally declining ETF fees, JP Morgan will also lower the converted ETFs’ costs. JP Morgan’s move follows DFA’s recent and largest conversion, and Bloomberg predicts $1 trillion in total will occur over the next decade. And although the rest of the world has been slower than the U.S. in embracing passive investing, there are signs of that apparently changing.