Atlanta Ballet Announces New Executive Director

Terrell Carter has been a police officer. He’s been a construction worker. He’s worked in academia, served as a pastor, and written several books. He’s had many jobs but only one calling. “I believe everybody is created with a purpose,” Carter says. “My purpose is to be an advocate for communities that struggle.” Now, Carter is using all of his experiences to fulfill that calling as executive director of Rise Community Development, a local nonprofit that helps develop affordable housing and works to increase economic diversity in St. Louis neighborhoods. Carter, who left his post as vice president and chief diversity officer at Greenville University to join Rise in March, approaches his new position with hopes of not only making the housing market more navigable but also assisting neighborhoods in getting all the services they need.