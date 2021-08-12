Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Ballet Announces New Executive Director

atlantaballet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a five-month national search, Atlanta Ballet is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom West as the organization’s new Executive Director. West, who most recently served as Chief Advancement Officer at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California, was the undisputed choice of Atlanta Ballet's Search Committee, and the Board of Trustees unanimously adopted the committee's recommendation to hire West for this critical role. In a process led by Arts Consulting Group, Atlanta Ballet launched its search for a new executive director earlier this year after former Atlanta Ballet President & CEO Arturo Jacobus announced his impending retirement following a successful 12-year tenure. West is currently transitioning into the role and will fully assume the post by September 27, 2021.

www.atlantaballet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Tom West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#The Board Of Trustees#Arts Consulting Group#Atlanta Ballet#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Wagon Wheel Center For The Arts Looking For New Executive Director

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is looking for an executive director. The non-profit, 501(c)3 organization provides performing arts experiences that create community unity, educational opportunity and economic growth, according to information provided. The executive director will be responsible to “lead professionals and team members in growing our efforts to...
Floyd County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

New Executive Director, season of programing at June Bug Center

FLOYD — After three years and various live productions as the June Bug Center’s executive director, Emily Gruver made her exit from the role last month, surrendering leadership duties to Shannon Hardwicke after the final performances of The Little Mermaid Jr. Gruver, a Floyd native and graduate of Floyd County...
Hyannis, NEcapecoddaily.com

Northcross Named New Executive Director of Kennedy Museum

HYANNIS – Wendy Northcross has been named the next executive director of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. Northcross has more than 30 years of non-profit management and community relations experience, including as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, which she announced her retirement from earlier this… .
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Jason Tramm Named Executive Director of Light Opera of New Jersey

Jason Tramm was named the Executive Director of Light Opera of New Jersey (LONJ) as of August 2021. Tramm will begin his new position with planning for the company’s 2021-22 season and other events. He has worked with LONJ before, conducting the “Così fan tutte” 2019 and “Die Fledermaus” in 2020.
Indianapolis, INwbiw.com

IWiT welcomes new executive director, Melissa Jacobs

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Women in Tech (IWiT) has selected Melissa Jacobs to serve as the new Executive Director. Jacobs previously served as Senior Vice President of Sponsorships and Corporate Communication for Group1001. “In five years, Indy Women in Tech’s leaders have developed it into the premier organization to empower and...
Health Servicesathensceo.com

Mercy Health Center Names New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Mercy Health Center is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Pilcher as its new Executive Director. Pilcher will assume his duties beginning Monday, August 2, 2021. “We believe Mike is the right person to continue to grow and expand the health-based ministry Mercy offers....
Binghamton, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Discovery Center of Southern Tier Gets New Executive Director

The local hands-on children’s museum in Binghamton has a new leader. Doctor Brenda Myers has been named Executive Director of the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier. The children’s museum says Dr. Myers is a researcher and practitioner of social cognitive theory and instructional design with over 36 years of experience in education, leadership and instruction. Most recently, Dr. Myers was the superintendent of schools for districts in New York and Connecticut.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

A conversation with Rise Community Development’s new executive director, Terrell Carter

Terrell Carter has been a police officer. He’s been a construction worker. He’s worked in academia, served as a pastor, and written several books. He’s had many jobs but only one calling. “I believe everybody is created with a purpose,” Carter says. “My purpose is to be an advocate for communities that struggle.” Now, Carter is using all of his experiences to fulfill that calling as executive director of Rise Community Development, a local nonprofit that helps develop affordable housing and works to increase economic diversity in St. Louis neighborhoods. Carter, who left his post as vice president and chief diversity officer at Greenville University to join Rise in March, approaches his new position with hopes of not only making the housing market more navigable but also assisting neighborhoods in getting all the services they need.
Virginia StateWinchester Star

College student from Virginia interns with ‘Star Trek’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan Young began watching “Star Trek” when her dad introduced it to her around age 5 or 6. One of her favorite memories is when she was about 10 years old and didn’t fully grasp the overall themes of the show. She said her dad tried to calm her feelings of confusion by telling her that she’d understand one day.
Selma, ALSelam Times-Journal

Selma native competes in Harvard leaders program

A Selma native participated in the Harvard University Young American Leaders Program. Staci Brown Brooks was among 130 leaders across the nation learning more about successful public-private partnership collaborations. Brooks, a 1995 graduate of Selma High, said she was thrilled to compete in the program. “I learned so much from...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall

Tariq Trotter has been demonstrating how to properly rock the mic for decades as Black Thought, the frontman of The Roots. Those who are unfamiliar with the Philadelphia native's work need only watch his 10-minute freestyle on Hot 97 in 2017 to understand that he more than lives up to a boast from 1999: "I'm one of the illest of all time."
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

MINT names new executive director, gallery director; opens four shows

MINT, the visual arts nonprofit that champions emerging artists, has named artist, curator and facilitator Julissa White Smith as executive director. She began work July 12 and joins executive artistic director Jessica Helfrecht in leading the 15-year-old organization. In addition, MINT named Atlanta-based visual artist and curator Jacob O’Kelly as gallery manager.

Comments / 0

Community Policy