Crumbly Mars Rock, Not Hardware Flaws, Scuttled Perseverance’s First Sample Attempt
For the Perseverance rover team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the early predawn hours of August 6 were like the night before Christmas. Hours earlier, the scientists had ordered the rover to drill into a rock within Mars’s Jezero Crater to extract and store the mission’s very first sample of Martian geology—one of up to 43 specimens that will one day be delivered to Earth and examined for signs of ancient life.www.scientificamerican.com
