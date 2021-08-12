Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale – 8/13-14/2021

 4 days ago

The Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale will take place on Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, 2021. Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale is Just One Week Away!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 12, 2021) – The Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale is just one week away! The Sidewalk Sale will take place on Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14. This lively, outdoor experience provides a unique opportunity to shop local and support Downtown businesses, all in an entertaining way for the whole family. Participating retail shops and restaurants will offer discounted specials and expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne. Local street performers include Moanna, music, balloon art and our very own summer Santa!

