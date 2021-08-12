Cancel
Mental Health

UnitedHealth settles charges it denied mental health, substance abuse coverage

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, has settled federal and New York state charges it illegally denied coverage to thousands of patients suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse. The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that UnitedHealth will pay about $15.7...

www.streetinsider.com

