Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are pointed sharply lower this morning, fresh off their fifth-straight record close. Weighing on Wall Street today is a lackluster earnings report from blue-chip Home Depot (HD), that saw same-store sales whiff on expectations. Contributing to this pessimism is a 1.1% drop in retail sales for July, which came in well above expectations of a 0.3% dip, as shoppers held back amid Covid-19 delta variant fears. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are firmly in the red, too.