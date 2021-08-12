History Happy Hour: Waverly Mansion (21 yrs +) Cancelled

Are you kidding me? I grew up in the “Happy Hour” period in Massachusetts, “Happy hour can mean many things,” July 26, page A4. It can only lead to unhappy endings. Putting more intoxicated individuals on the road along with the continued drivers who are still texting and talking on their phones, illegally, I might add, will only cause bad things. If these business’ need that revenue so badly then let them bare the liability and full punishment of the law when they promote putting drunks on the road during rush hours, when the traffic is heaviest, because of commuters coming home from work. And do the bartenders who knowingly are getting people drunk have a conscious about what their bosses are encouraging them to do?