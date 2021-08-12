National Park Service awards $743,531 to help preserve history in Underrepresented Communities
WASHINGTON – The National Park Service today announced the award of $743,531 to 17 projects in 14 states to support diverse communities and to identify and nominate sites to the National Register of Historic Places. The Underrepresented Community Grant Program focuses on work towards diversifying the nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places.hamptonroadsmessenger.com
