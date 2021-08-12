7 AM to 7 PM: How John Petersen Parents His 11-Year-Old Instagram Star

Even though Tony Hawk is arguably one of the best skateboarders of all time, his kids don't seem to want to hear his tips. Instead, the athlete just sits on the sideline. "It’s funny because – especially when we were on vacation together, it’s not that I am skating with them, it’s that I am their personal filmographer. I am the one that is getting all of the clips for Instagram," the 53-year-old — who has four kids: sons Riley, Spencer and Keegan and daughter Kady — exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnership with Great Clips.